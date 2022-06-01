U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

CEO's of DKNG, AIMLF, NEXCF, MULN Driving Innovation, and Advancing New Multi-Billion Dollar Revenue Growth Opportunities in Sports Betting, EV Batteries, HealthTech Wearables, and Web 3.0 E-Commerce

Wall Street Reporter
·8 min read
In this article:
  • DKNG
  • NEXCF
  • AIMLF
  • SAEYY
  • SAXPY
  • MULN

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), and DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “AI/ML Holds Key Patents for Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare Wearables Market”
AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently updated investors on growth initiatives at AIMLF’s portfolio of digital health businesses including HealthGauge, a wearable personal health monitoring & management system, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Tech2Heal a European mental health app innovator.

Of significant interest for investors is AIMLF’s landmark patent position for wearable health monitors - which could position AIMLF to collect licensing fees and royalties on the $13.8 Billion global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices (projected to reach $37.4 Billion by 2028. Source: Verified Market Research.) AIMLF is now starting to license its technologies to health wearables companies, and collecting royalties. With typical royalties of 2% of gross sales, AIMLF could potentially generate significant recurring revenues from companies infringing on its broad patent position in the nearly $14 billion health wearables market.

AIMLF’s Health Gauge subsidiary, has recently been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11183303), titled "Wearable Health Monitors and Methods of Monitoring Health". The Patent covers Cardiovascular monitoring, Predictive health analysis, Behavioral analysis and 64 other claims, including use of multiple configurations of wearable health monitors, in conjunction with methods of analyzing bio-signals and monitoring health metrics (via Health Gauge's AI-driven software) for the purpose of assisting the user in achieving their personal health and wellness objectives.

AIMLF is reporting advancing growth at its portfolio company Tech2Heal, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Heal is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Heal has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.
Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video:
https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/05/31/next-super-stock-ai-ml-billion-dollar-patent/

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) CEO David Michery: “Solid State EV Battery Exceeding Expectations”
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer reports results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and in line with test tolerance from previous EV Grid test results. MULN CEO David Michery commented: “I’m impressed with the ongoing performance of the solid-state cell after going through multiple intense testing sessions from accredited testing facilities. The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I’m pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana.” Testing conducted at BIC, show MULN’s solid-state polymer cell coming in at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, which is in line with previously quoted test results from EV Grid. MULN expects this technology, when scaled to the vehicle pack level, a 150-kilowatt hour solid-state battery can deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) NEWS: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/01/mullen-automotive-announces-impressive-solid-state-polymer-battery-test-results/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”
NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).
Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augemented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”
Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) CEO Jason Robins ”Growth Accelerating with New Products and Markets”
“...We're off to a tremendous start in 2022. Customer acquisition in new states has been accelerating while continuing to pay back on a gross profit basis in the two- to three-year time frame. As of today, 10 states are either already contribution profit positive or on track to achieve that milestone in 2022. Overall, we expect DraftKings to be contribution profit positive for FY '22. And if we were to have frozen new state launches at the end of 2021, we expect that DraftKings would have been able to achieve EBITDA profitability as an enterprise in Q4 of this year…we continue to see rapid expansion of the OSB and iGaming TAM in the U.S. This is being driven by both new jurisdictions legalizing OSB and iGaming as well as continued healthy growth in existing states…Additional product features and functionality for our mobile sports betting and iGaming apps are driving increased customer retention and monetization as well as improved margins. Many of these benefits are now possible as a result of the migration to our in-house sports betting platform, which gives us the ability to diversify our bet types, optimize our in-game betting features and expand the breadth and depth of our content offering…We continue to add breadth and depth to our mobile sports betting and iGaming products. As we have mentioned in the past, we believe that the long-term winners in this industry will provide the best product experience to customers….Draftkings Marketplace had another dynamic quarter as interest and demand continues to be strong. We sit at the intersection of Web3 and sports culture as the only company to offer digital collectibles, sports betting, daily fantasy and iGaming products. As the NFT space evolves, the broader DraftKings ecosystem will create more opportunities for our marketplace around utility gamification and custom offers that only we can provide. The fourth quarter featured drops from the Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Gretzky, Simone Biles, Tom Brady and Tony Hawk as well as SLAM Logo passes in the soft dome franchise…”
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Earnings Highlights:
https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/09/draftkings-inc-s-dkng-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com


