New CEO in Eika Boligkreditt AS

The board of Eika Boligkreditt has unanimously decided to appoint Odd Arne Pedersen as the new CEO of the company. This appointment has been made following a thorough process, where several very good candidates have been included in the assessment.

Pedersen comes from the post of CFO in Eika Boligkreditt, before he was appointed acting CEO on 22 June 2022. He has substantial experience from several top management posts in the financial sector, and the board is very satisfied that he is now taking over as CEO of Eika Boligkreditt on a permanent basis.



