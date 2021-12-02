U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.26
    +74.22 (+1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,717.40
    +695.36 (+2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,378.26
    +124.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.93
    +55.51 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.13
    +0.56 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -18.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4580
    +0.0240 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3302
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1610
    +0.3810 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,856.70
    -231.55 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,443.30
    +4.42 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.21
    -39.47 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     

CEO of Eos Energy Enterprises Applauds House Action and Supports Swift Passage of the Build Back Better Act in the Senate to Jumpstart Domestic Manufacturing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CEO Joe Mastrangelo Says Congress Has Opportunity to Create and Grow American Jobs, Scale Domestic Energy Storage Industry

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, supports the swift passage of the Build Back Better Act in the Senate and applauds the House’s actions to advance the bill.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo issued the following statement:

“Developing and producing the technology that will allow our economy and society to decarbonize is a global priority. Eos is a leader in the field developing zinc batteries that store clean energy so that when the sun isn’t shining, or the wind isn’t blowing, the power stays on. This is a once-in-a-generation moment for America to lock in the jobs that are going to be created in the renewable energy field. For the first time since the 1990’s, Congress is considering legislation that will incentivize companies to produce this new technology in America, not overseas.

After spending more than 30 years in the energy industry, I can’t recall a time when I felt more inspired by American ingenuity and the impact it could have on our economy and prosperity. The policies in the Build Back Better Act provide a level playing field to compete by prioritizing domestic manufacturing and encouraging innovation. These are game changing policies both for our employees, and for companies like Eos which is based in Edison, NJ and makes batteries in a factory just outside of Pittsburgh, PA in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. I urge Congress to pass this bill not just because the investments in it will contribute to net zero goals, but because it will create American jobs in communities that are ready to work.”

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about: the future financial performance of Eos; Eos’s plans for expansion and acquisitions; and changes in Eos's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the parties' views as of any subsequent date, and Eos does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eos; (2) the ability to maintain the listing of Eos’s shares of common stock on NASDAQ; (3) the ability of Eos’s business to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time, including those more fully described in Eos’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2020 filed on February 26, 2021, and other factors identified in Eos’s prior and future SEC filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investors: ir@eose.com
Media: media@eose.com


Recommended Stories

  • Engine manufacturer Cummins opens hydrogen fuel cell innovation center in West Sac

    Cummins Inc. has taken 18,000 square feet of space in the California Fuel Cell Partnership building in West Sacramento to develop commercial applications for hydrogen fuel cells for busses and heavy trucks.

  • Renewable Natural Gas Firm Opal Fuels to Go Public in $2 Billion SPAC Merger

    Opal converts methane emissions from landfills and dairy farms into renewable natural-gas fuel for trucking customers like UPS. It is valued at $2 billion in its SPAC deal.

  • Companies That Will Benefit From Climate Change: 10 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies that will benefit from the climate problem. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Companies That Will Benefit From Climate Change: 5 Stocks to Watch. Climate change is not only threatening the long-term future of our planet but the rapid […]

  • How EVs Could Help, Not Hurt, the Electricity Grid

    The U.S. will need more electricity-generating capacity if EVs take over, but the additional amount may be less than expected.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy With Partnership To Expand European Footprint?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, expands European reach with Spanish partnership. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • BMW's XM Concept looks just as wild in real life

    Everybody in the comments section of our original BMW XM Concept post just seemed to love the design, so to sate everybody’s taste for more photos and angles, BMW has provided exactly that. BMW gave the XM Concept its “live” reveal at Art Basel in Miami Beach last night, which means there are plenty of “live” photos to go with the reveal. Most of the initial shots we got to see of the M SUV were toeing the line between renders and actual in-person photographs.

  • Bounce's first electric scooter features swappable battery, costs less than $500

    Bangalore-based Bounce on Thursday priced its first electric scooter at as low as 36,000 Indian rupees ($480), considerably undercutting the heavily-backed rival Ola as the mobility war intensifies in the world's second most populous nation. The startup, backed by B Capital and Falcon Edge, launched its first electric scooter called the Bounce Infinity E1 that features a swappable battery and several other unique features including tubular frame, hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear ithat it said are designed for the Indian roads. The startup is building a network of swapping stations, for which it is tapping thousands of gas stations as well as mom and pop stores, in several Indian cities, Bounce said.

  • Cummins Partners With Arizona Company to Expand Battery Portfolio

    Cummins Inc. is furthering its battery technology portfolio by entering into an agreement with the Sion Power Corporation, a leading developer of high-energy rechargeable battery technology.

  • It’s time to admit that ethanol in gasoline has failed to fulfill its promises (except to farmers)

    Biofuels aren't carbon-neutral after all, contrary to initial assumptions, and consumers don't see much benefit at the pump.

  • With smart charging, your electric car can be part of a virtual power plant

    That electric car parked in your driveway may soon be more than a fun, emissions-free ride. When lashed together in the cloud with other EVs in your neighborhood, it could help utilities manage electricity demand in your community. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Massive growth in electric vehicle adoption — which is widely expected — means that more car owners will be plugging in at home, putting pressure on America's electric grid but

  • Nissan turns to Sunderland sunshine to power electric car factory

    Nissan is planning a solar farm at its Sunderland plant big enough to power production of its battery-driven Leaf cars destined for sale in Europe.

  • Duke Energy, pro-solar groups agree on proposed rules and rates for residential solar customers

    “This agreement establishes new price signals and opportunities for homeowners to incorporate innovative technologies with solar – smart thermostats, battery storage and more,” says Peter Ledford of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

  • 2021 was a "record year of growth" for renewable energy, IEA report says

    The International Energy Agency report provides an analysis of renewable energies and forecasts their trends from 2021 to 2026.

  • What can I do if my energy supplier goes bust?

    More than three million customers have seen their energy firm collapse amid soaring gas prices.

  • U.S. energy secretary set to visit ProvPort offshore wind facility

    She is expected to talk about how the Biden administration's infrastructure package can benefit Rhode Island.

  • Teksan Continues Its Global Growth Spurt With Its USA Office

    Teksan, founded in 1994, has been rapidly progressing in its global brand journey in the energy solutions sector. Continuous R&D and technology investments guaranteed a pivotal role in the sector. Teksan takes place among the preferred brands in the global market thanks to his engineering know-how, tailor-made solutions and after-sales services.

  • Amping your ride: the firms electrifying old cars

    This is a burgeoning new cottage industry: converting fossil-fuel cars to electric.Across Europe and the United States, companies converting fossil-fueled dinosaurs into clean electric cars have emerged.David Lorenz founded Britain's Lunaz, which charges up to a million pounds to revive classic cars."Everyone has panicked, everyone has seen we are now going EV, let’s change our whole production, let’s go to…no. Look at what you’ve already produced. Look at what can be carried over. These are fundamentally the same vehicles with the same equipment on them. Do not just build new. You have to refrain from that. You’ve got to look at re-manufacturing what already exists.”What we do here is we take a vehicle that is a problem. We take it off the road and we put it back emissions free. And that is the key fundamental. It has real impact and real change.”There are an estimated 5 million classic cars in the U.S. market alone.At the top end are companies like Lunaz and Dutch firm Voitures Extravert.At the bottom end, the French firm Transition-One are working on simple kits to electrify mass-market models like Fiat 500, so cheaper cars can be retrofitted in four hours for under 9,000 dollars.“We carried out a study recently where we were doing a carbon comparison on these vehicles and compared to a new refuse truck or EV we’re talking about 88 percent embedded carbon carried through on one of our vehicles. You have to take that as a key fact. We can't just expect to build new and shift the problem around the world. What we do here is we take a vehicle that is a problem. We take it off the road and we put it back emissions free. And that is the key fundamental. It has real impact and real change.”The growth of EV conversion startups could lead to more regulation, with higher safety standards and costs.That could make it harder for some smaller firms to keep up in the long-term.But, for now, the industry appears to be growing as demand for EVs rises.

  • Democrats push tax credits to bolster clean energy

    Industry groups and experts see Democrats' proposed clean energy tax credits as a major boost for expanding alternative energy deployment and tackling climate change, underscoring the high stakes as the party seeks to advance the measures.Modeling has shown that the effects of the credits included in the Build Back Better package could as much as double the current record rate of renewable deployment and cut significant emissions from the U.S....

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As SEC Moves Forward On Delisting Rules

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Fashion’s Freshman Class, IPO Newbies in a Strange New World

    The rush of offerings brought a record number of new faces to the public market, full of hope, promises of sustainability and new ideas.