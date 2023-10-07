CEO & Executive Director of Ceres Power Holdings Philip Caldwell Buys 29% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Philip Caldwell, recently paid UK£3.20 per share to buy UK£262k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 29%.

Ceres Power Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Philip Caldwell is the biggest insider purchase of Ceres Power Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.80. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Ceres Power Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Ceres Power Holdings insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£1.5m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ceres Power Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Ceres Power Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ceres Power Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Ceres Power Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

