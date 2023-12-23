CEO & Executive Director of Ecora Resources Marc Lafleche Buys 13% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Marc Lafleche, the CEO & Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) recently shelled out UK£52k to buy stock, at UK£0.89 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 13%.

Ecora Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Marc Lafleche was the biggest purchase of Ecora Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.97. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Ecora Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Ecora Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about UK£1.14. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:ECOR Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2023

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.6m worth of Ecora Resources stock, about 0.6% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ecora Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Ecora Resources stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ecora Resources and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

