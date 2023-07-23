CEO & Executive Director of Kazera Global Dennis Edmonds Buys 100% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) CEO & Executive Director, Dennis Edmonds, recently bought UK£40k worth of stock, for UK£0.008 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 100%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kazera Global

Notably, that recent purchase by Dennis Edmonds is the biggest insider purchase of Kazera Global shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.0092. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Insider Ownership Of Kazera Global

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Kazera Global insiders own 9.4% of the company, worth about UK£808k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Kazera Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Kazera Global stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Kazera Global has 4 warning signs (3 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

