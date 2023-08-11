CEO & Executive Director of Mitie Group Picks Up 2.2% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Phil Bentley, recently paid UK£1.02 per share to buy UK£258k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Mitie Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Phil Bentley is the biggest insider purchase of Mitie Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.00). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Mitie Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Mitie Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Mitie Group insiders own about UK£14m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Mitie Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mitie Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mitie Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

