CEO & Executive Director of Quantum Healthcare Gim Chua Tan Buys 2.6% More Shares

Potential Quantum Healthcare Limited (Catalist:V8Y) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Executive Director, Gim Chua Tan, recently bought S$258k worth of stock, paying S$0.0059 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

See our latest analysis for Quantum Healthcare

Quantum Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Chin Thean Quek for S$300k worth of shares, at about S$0.002 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$0.002 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Quantum Healthcare insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Quantum Healthcare insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about S$0.0029 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Quantum Healthcare is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Quantum Healthcare insiders own about S$12m worth of shares (which is 77% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quantum Healthcare Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Quantum Healthcare. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (4 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Quantum Healthcare.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.