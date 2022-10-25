U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.43
    +53.09 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,789.02
    +289.40 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,168.71
    +216.09 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.27
    +43.87 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.28
    +0.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.70
    +6.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    +0.0097 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    -0.1400 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1483
    +0.0201 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8660
    -1.1540 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,199.68
    +871.19 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.10
    +24.70 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

CEO of EZ-ERC Echoes IRS' Warning on Predatory "ERC Mills"

·6 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) publicly released a warning to employers "to be wary of third-parties who are advising them to claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) when they may not qualify" (Link). This release is undoubtedly in response to the proliferation of what are now commonly referred to as "ERC mills" across the U.S. that are pushing highly aggressive eligibility positions and are largely staffed by non-tax or non-accounting professionals. EZ-ERC's CEO Kenneth Dettman seconds this warning…

EZ-ERC Logo
EZ-ERC Logo

EZ-ERC's CEO, Kenneth Dettman, Echoes IRS' Warning on Predatory "ERC Mills"

"Without a doubt, nearly every business owner or operator with an email address has received multiple emails from ERC mills dangling the prospect of a 'little known' payroll credit that can result in a $26,000 per employee cash credit. With the heightened scrutiny by the IRS and AICPA, it is especially important for employers to keep their guard up and use common sense when deciding whether to pursue the ERC through a third-party provider."

What is an ERC Mill?

The term "ERC mill" is now commonly used to describe the countless ERC service providers the IRS is alluding to in their recent warning. The most common criticism of these "firms" is that they are largely comprised of non-credentialed sales and marketing professionals purporting to be "ERC experts" or "consultants" and pushing tenuous, high-risk eligibility positions, often solely reliant on CDC/OSHA guidance and/or supply chain disruptions in an effort to universally qualify all businesses for the ERC.

A few common traits typical of ERC mills are as follows:

  • No CPA Ownership or Accounting Management. They are rarely founded, owned, and/or managed by tax, accounting, payroll, or legal professionals. Rather, most of them are owned and operated by "serial entrepreneurs" with little to no experience in the specialized tax or accounting services industry.

  • Outsourced Tax, Accounting & Legal Service Functions. ERC mills often have the majority of their "workforce" (most of which are independent contractors) focused on sales, marketing, and business development efforts. While most of the larger ERC mills have hired a token CPA or lawyer in-house, most rely heavily on third-party accountants and lawyers to perform the tax, accounting, and/or legal work required in connection with the ERC. Hence, they in effect operate as a sales and marketing organization, with all actual technical work outsourced to an unrelated and independently liable party.

  • Overtly Aggressive Marketing Tactics on Eligibility. ERC Mills often perpetuate aggressive marketing campaigns through various digital channels to entice well-meaning business owners into their grip. They dangle the prospect of a $26,000 employee credit and assure a high likelihood of eligibility for all businesses. Their eligibility positions are often based on obscure supply chain disruptions and/or rely on non-qualifying or outdated Federal guidance issued by the CDC and OSHA. These are considered weak positions in the industry and have a lower likelihood of withstanding IRS scrutiny.

  • Significant Contract Disclaimers to Shift Liability. Well aware of the fact that they lack sufficient credentials and experience to provide bona fide tax advice, most ERC mills include significant disclaimers and waivers of liability within their service agreements. These disclaimers often indicate that the "services provided" are not tax, accounting, or legal advice.

EZ-ERC's Take:

EZ-ERC's executive leadership team is comprised of multiple CPAs and/or attorneys with big firm experience (Big Four, Big Law, and Top 25 global consulting firms), and maintains that ERC services should indisputably be provided by a firm comprised of experienced tax, accounting, and legal professionals that are supported by a sales and function marketing, not a firm of sales and marketing professionals that are supported (usually externally) by tax and accounting professionals.

"Tax" – The ERC is a Federal payroll tax credit governed by the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 3134 and the regulations thereunder. It is further supplemented by IRS Notices 2021-20, 2021-23, and 2021-49. The most complex ERC fact patterns involving aggregation, full-time employee count, and related party issues, are all governed by pre-existing IRC, tax regulations, and case law (which are incorporated by reference in the above-mentioned Notices). Hence, the starting point for the ERC should always be based on relevant technical tax code and guidance that is unequivocally most suitable to be analyzed by experienced tax professionals.

"Law" – The concept of a "full or partial suspension", as defined in Notice 2021-20, is explicitly a facts and circumstances-based test. It is therefore essential that the test is evaluated by professionals that are experienced with other IRS facts and circumstances tests and, in many cases, merits a bona fide legal analysis conducted by a licensed attorney.

"Accounting" – The calculation of the credit, analysis regarding the interaction between the ERC and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and interpretation of the disqualified related party rules are inherently exercises in accounting.

"IRS Audits" – Finally, the possible "defense" of an ERC audit would typically need to be conducted by a CPA, Enrolled Agent (EA), or licensed attorney. It therefore goes without saying that experience in prior IRS audit defense is essential for a service provider that agrees to assist in ERC audit defense.

EZ-ERC encourages all business owners and operators to use common sense principles in both selecting an ERC service provider and ultimately deciding to pursue the ERC. If, during the sales and execution process, there is no interaction with a tax or legal professional, but rather a self-proclaimed "ERC expert" is explaining to you why you (along with virtually every other business) are undeniably eligible for the credit, it's worth taking a step back and reevaluating potential quality or integrity issues of the firm you are working with. This is particularly true if you've agreed to pay upfront or contingency-based fees pursuant to a contract that stipulates that the services you are receiving are anything but tax, accounting, or legal services.

In the words of Carl Sagan, "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence." While there remain extraordinary ERC opportunities out there for many business owners, be sure to demand an extraordinary service team that provides an exceptionally detailed and substantiated work product.

To learn more about EZ-ERC's management team, please feel free to view their bios HERE:

  • Kenneth Dettman, Managing Director (Chief Executive Officer)

  • Maxwell Burns, Managing Director (Head of Tax and Accounting Services)

  • Kyle Morabito, Managing Director (Chief Legal Officer)

  • Jeffrey Budzik, Managing Director (Technical Services Leader)

  • Garner Reesby, Chief Financial Officer

  • Adam Fischer, General Counsel

  • Victoria Beck, Compliance Counsel

To learn more about the "Advantages" of working with EZ-ERC over ERC mills and other ERC competitors, please visit our "EZ-ERC Advantages" page HERE.

For a summary of "Who and Where are We?", click HERE.

EZ-ERC is not law firm and does not provide legal advice. To the extent it is determined that a legal analysis is required, EZ-ERC coordinates an external legal memorandum or opinion free of additional charge to our clients.

Learn how EZ-ERC can help you or someone you know at www.EZ-ERC.com

Contact: Casey Finigan Dettman | casey@ez-erc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-of-ez-erc-echoes-irs-warning-on-predatory-erc-mills-301658962.html

SOURCE EZ-ERC

Recommended Stories

  • The non-Trump 2024 field starts to make their moves

    The former president is talking about campaign structure and staff. But others don’t seem content to wait for him to announce.

  • Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase

    The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Big Tech earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley previews Big Tech earnings, noting that digital advertising and cloud revenues are in focus.

  • Tesla stock: Morgan Stanley analyst sees more headwinds for the EV maker

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley cutting Tesla’s price target to $330.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Tuesday

    This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Falling Today

    On Tuesday morning, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) reported third-quarter results that came in well below expectations due to higher input costs and maintenance expenses. Prices for raw materials and commodities have spiked, and there are serious questions about future demand and the macroeconomic outlook. In the recently ended quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs earned $0.29 per share in the quarter on revenue of $5.65 billion, well short of the $0.55 per share in earnings on revenue of $5.81 billion that analysts had been expecting.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • General Electric misses on earnings as renewable energy orders crashed in Q3

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for GE as the company is looking to split into three unit.

  • Weber stock soars after its biggest shareholder makes buyout offer

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Weber after its largest shareholder makes an offer to acquire the grill maker.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • What's in Store for QuantumScape (QS) This Earnings Season?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q3 loss is pegged at 23 cents a share, implying an improvement from a loss of 29 cents incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 2 Largest Stocks by 2030

    Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.

  • Why AMC and Its Preferred Stock Are Up Today

    Because there was no news to account for the sudden move higher, chalk it up to the occasional acorns that AMC's squirrels -- or "apes," as they like to refer to themselves -- found today. The theater chain's stock often moves higher on no news, only to quickly give it all back.

  • 10 Energy Stocks To Buy On the OPEC Production Cuts

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten energy stocks to buy on the OPEC production cuts. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Energy Stocks To Buy On the OPEC Production Cuts. The decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output earlier this month has become a source of friction between […]