CEO’s of GameStop, Electronic Arts, ESE Entertainment, and Sea Limited, Discuss New Growth Trends in E-Sports and Digital Entertainment Global Boom

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA).

Video games and esports are booming globally, with massive growth coming from India, Latin America, and Asia. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Forrest Li, Chairman and Group CEO: “Strengthening Position as Global Leader in Digital Entertainment”

“...Garena's outstanding performance in the previous quarter continued in the fourth quarter as we recorded bookings of $1 billion, up 111% year on year. Every quarter, more gamers globally engaged with our in-game content and e-sport activity. In the fourth quarter, quarterly active users reached 610.6 million, an increase of 72% year on year. Quarterly paying users hit 73.1 million, up 120% year on year...Free Fire was once again a key driver of Garena's outperformance. According to App Annie, it continues to be the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America and Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter, as well as the full year of 2020. It has maintained the top ranking for six consecutive quarters. The strong performance was also evident in India where Free Fire was the hype of working mobile game for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2020 based on App Annie...As we continue to grow the Free Fire user base worldwide and then build even tighter bonds with global gamers, we believe that Free Fire is still formally establishing itself as a strong global gaming franchise and platform…”

“As we move through 2021, Garena is building on the strong momentum of 2020 and it's strengthening our position as the global leader in the digital entertainment industry. We believe that our uniquely newfound understanding of the taste and the preferences of global games community and our proven ability -- ability to build lasting bonds of affinity with gamers in diverse markets around the world will continue to drive growth and success for Garena in 2021 and beyond…”
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3tocZgH

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”E-Sports M&A Pipeline With Over $100 million Annual Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billions dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ESE’s stated goal is to build a global E-Sports business with a valuation of $1 Billion+.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding it’s global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

April 26 - ENTEF announces Rick Brace is joining its Board of Directors. Mr. Brace most recently served as the President of Rogers Media, the Sports and Media subsidiary of publicly-traded Rogers Communications (RCI). As President of Rogers Media, Rick Brace was responsible for driving strategy and overseeing operations for the company’s robust portfolio of media assets, which includes 42 TV stations, 51 radio stations, 56 publications, digital media, subscription-based content services, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Rogers Centre. Rick Brace commented: “During my time at Rogers it became abundantly clear that traditional media was feeling increasingly stronger headwinds brought on by the rollout and adoption of digital platforms that deliver content in new and innovative ways. Nowhere is this more prevalent than with the growth of esports which is seeing monumental year-over-year growth. ESE (OTC: ENTEF) has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement with a 360 approach, including rights ownership, team ownership, event production and distribution and I am both honoured and excited to join its board and be part of this revolution in our industry.”

April 14 - ENTEF closes acquisition of Esports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) CEO George Sherman: “Goal: Leading Global Omni-Channel Retailer For All Things Gaming and Entertainment”

“...Our goal is simple. We are positioning GameStop to be the leading global omni-channel retailer for all things gaming and entertainment. We are encouraged by our successful efforts in 2020 to begin category and product extensions that increase our addressable market as well as by our customer's early response to an expanded products and services offering. At the forefront of this strategy is a digital first approach focused on delivering a best-in-class ecommerce experience, along with an optimized retail footprint.“

“Going forward, you will see us leverage our GameStop ecosystem of stores, e-commerce and our app to deliver and enhanced 360 degree experience for consumers with products and services that are more relevant to how they connect and play in devices today and in the future, all with a focus on driving customer lifetime value...Our overarching goal is to leverage the power and competitive advantages of our brand significant loyalty base, dedicated and experienced sales associates and expensive omni-channel capabilities to drive lifetime value across all things, games and entertainment. As customers evolve the way they play, we are evolving with them, expanding our addressable market as we expand our suite of products and services to meet their needs…”
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3prj0Hi

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) CEO Robert Wilson:”Driving Growth Through New Games and New Platforms“

“..After the biggest first quarter in the history of Electronic Arts, our second quarter of FY 2021 showed continued strength with net revenue and earnings above our guidance. We are driving growth through the breadth, depth and quality of our new games, our industry-leading live services and expansion to more platforms and more ways to play...We delivered eight new games so far this year, and our network has grown to more than 330 million unique accounts as tens of millions of new players have joined to enjoy more of our amazing games and content. EA SPORTS continues to be a leader in sports interactive entertainment.

“..Our esports programs are scaling the new records in viewership also. Our new Madden NFL episodic content featuring NFL athletes, celebrities and top Madden NFL players is bringing great entertainment to a much wider audience. And our recent FIFA 21 challenge, which paired esports stars with celebrity soccer players was our most watch esports event to date with viewership that place it amongst top esports broadcast worldwide….A few thoughts on our growth drivers for FY 2022 and beyond: Each previous console generation has grown in the global market and we expect this transition will be the same. We plan to launch at least six new games on the next-gen consoles in FY 2022. These will include a new Need for Speed game that is bringing some astounding visual leaps developed by the Criterion team who have launched some of the most highly rated games in franchise history…”

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/32V49MO

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context.Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com


  • Analyst Report: S&P Global Inc

    S&P Global Financial Inc., based in New York, is a diversified financial services company. The company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The company has 23,000 employees. SPGI shares are a component of the S&P 500.

  • SEC’s Gensler hints at new rules aimed at Robinhood, Citadel following GameStop saga

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has directed staff at the agency to prepare for potential new rulemaking and enforcement actions related to the recent short squeeze of shares in GameStop Inc. and other so-called meme stocks, which could affect app-based stock brokers and the market makers that execute a growing share of retail trades in America.

  • S&P lifts GameStop credit rating, helping push into e-commerce

    Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised GameStop's credit rating by one notch, a critical step in the video retailer's transformation into an e-commerce company. S&P Global Ratings said in a note that it lifted GameStop's credit rating to "B" from "B-" and removed it from CreditWatch after the company issued $550 million in equity and redeemed all balance sheet debt. "We expect these actions to provide additional runway to achieve its business transformation initiatives, provide liquidity, and improve GameStop's financial risk profile," S&P analysts wrote.

  • Is Inovio Stock A Sell After U.S. Officials Cut Funding For Covid Vaccine?

    The Department of Defense pulled its funding for Inovio Pharmaceuticals' final-phase Covid vaccine test in late April, leading INO stock to crumble. Is Inovio stock a sell today?

  • How One RIA Stumbled Into a Huge Win in GameStop

    A firm that looks for growth at a reasonable price got into—and out of—GameStop at just the right time.

  • GameStop Can Thank WallStreetBets for Its S&P Credit Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reddit army’s meme-packed campaign to boost GameStop Corp.’s stock price has now resulted in one of the most conventional victories on Wall Street: a credit-rating upgrade.Hype on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum drove the once-struggling videogame retailer’s shares so high that the company was able to raise $551 million last week by selling equity. That allowed GameStop to wipe out all of its long-term debt.S&P Global Ratings responded Wednesday, lifting GameStop’s credit rating one notch to B. After retiring $216 million of notes, the company has money left over that S&P analysts believe “will partially fund its transformational efforts.”GameStop’s next chairman, Ryan Cohen, wants to lead a digital turnaround that prioritizes online commerce over physical retail. He has brought in new executives in charge of growth and technology to guide the overhaul.Still, the memes and Cohen’s vision have yet to heal the company’s income statement. Results for its most-recent quarter were a disappointment. And GameStop’s credit rating remains squarely in junk territory even after the S&P upgrade.GameStop shares briefly rallied following S&P’s announcement before turning lower, though few on Reddit are likely crestfallen: The stock is up 747% in 2021.(Updates return in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Pushes Vaccine Waiver; Japan’s Emergency: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. support for a waiver of patent protections for vaccines is heading to the World Trade Organization, with the European Union and China signaling a willingness to take part in the negotiations.India reported its highest-ever daily tally of 412,262 new virus cases and also a record 3,980 deaths. Indian drugmakers warned that a halt on some cargo flights from China could disrupt the global pharmaceutical supply chain.Asian authorities are taking steps to prevent an Indian-like wave of infections happening in their countries. The governors of Tokyo and Osaka called for their virus emergencies to be extended, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set to decide Friday. Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia also toughened restrictions.Key DevelopmentsGlobal Tracker: Cases near 155.3 million; deaths exceed 3.24 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.21 billion doses have been givenModerna Covid booster shots prove effective against variants (Video)India’s struggle to track new Covid variants could worsen crisisVaccines work on this India variant. Experts fret about the nextA new wave of vaccines is coming, and they’re not all also-ransBroken ventilators add momentum to ‘right to repair’ movementSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Russia Authorizes One-Dose Sputnik Vaccine (7:59 a.m. NY)Russia approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine after it showed almost 80% efficacy, according to the state-run fund that backed its development.The 79.4% efficacy rate of the vaccine, called Sputnik Light, is based on an analysis of real-world data rather than a standard clinical trial, and interim results from final-stage study are expected later this month, according to a statement from the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Early and mid-stage studies showed no serious adverse events, RDIF said.U.S. Vaccine Patent Shock Roils Pharma (7:21 a.m. NY)The U.S.’s sudden support for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines headed to the World Trade Organization, setting the stage for potentially thorny negotiations over sharing the proprietary know-how needed to boost global supplies of the life-saving shots.“In terms of how soon the WTO can deliver -- that literally depends on the WTO members, collectively, being able to deliver,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview Wednesday. “I am the first one to admit that what we are leaning into is a process that is not going to be easy.”With the European Union and China signaling a willingness to take part in the debate after the Biden administration’s shock announcement, pharmaceutical executives reacted with anger and their stock prices tumbled worldwide.Moderna Says Vaccine 96% Effective in 12-to-17 Group (7:18 a.m. NY)Moderna Inc. said studies of its Covid vaccine in teenagers showed that it was 96% effective and raised its product sales projections for the year as it reported its first-ever profitable quarter.German Lawmakers Back Lockdown Exemptions (7:17 a.m. NY)German residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be exempt from most lockdown rules under legislation approved Thursday in the lower house of parliament.The law, which also covers people who have recovered from Covid-19, is set to be voted on by the upper house on Friday and will likely take effect this weekend. For people considered immune, mandatory tests for trips to the hairdresser and non-essential stores will no longer be required, and the need to comply with curfews and quarantine rules will be waived.Von Der Leyen Defends EU Vaccination Drive (6:15 a.m. NY)The head of the European Union’s executive arm mounted a spirited defense of the bloc’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, taking a swipe at countries like the U.S. and the U.K. as she hailed her region as the world’s top vaccines exporter.“It is clear that our European vaccination campaign is a success,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an online conference. “What counts is the steadily increasing daily delivery of vaccines to our people -- and to the world.”Biden’s Vaccine Path Gets Tougher as Tempo Slows (6 a.m. NY)President Joe Biden’s government is now giving an average of 2.13 million shots a day, down from 3.37 million about three weeks ago. And on Tuesday, which has the lowest shots of any day of the week, fewer than a million were given for the first time since February.In response, the administration announced this week that it would concentrate more on smaller clinics and mobile sites in rural areas, while planning to wind down mass-vaccination sites.Hungary Touts Pfizer to Buoy Campaign (5:28 p.m. HK)Hungary will make Pfizer and Moderna Covid shots widely available to the public as the nation seeks to keep up the pace of one of the European Union’s fastest vaccination campaigns.Authorities will make available as many as 180,000 vaccines from the two companies each week on an online vaccine registration platform, most of them from Pfizer, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said at a briefing on Thursday.Australian Clots Tied to AstraZeneca Shot (2:25 p.m. HK)Five additional cases of a rare type of blood clot were identified in recipients of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine in Australia. All are receiving treatment, the company said in a statement Thursday. More cases of so-called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia are expected as the vaccine is offered to people older than 50 in Australia, said Katie Flanagan, president-elect of the Australasian Society for Infectious Diseases.Tokyo, Osaka Want Emergency Extensions (2:06 p.m. HK)Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would decide Friday on extending a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other regions, as he tries to stem a surge in Covid-19 infections ahead of the capital hosting the Olympics from July.Tokyo wants to extend a virus emergency currently in place and will soon seek approval for the move from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in a bid to stem a surge in infections ahead of the capital hosting the Olympics from July.The major metro area of Osaka, where infection numbers have reached record highs in recent days, is also set to seek an extension, with Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura saying he has no other option.NZ Pauses Travel Bubble With NSW (1:52 p.m. HK)New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said quarantine-free travel with the Australian state of New South Wales will be paused from 11:59 p.m. local time while the source of two Covid-19 cases in Sydney is investigated.Indemnity Clauses Stymie Africa Vaccine Drive (1 p.m. HK)A drive to get Africans vaccinated against the coronavirus is being hamstrung by governments’ reluctance to sign indemnity clauses, a preference for Pfizer Inc. vaccines over other more readily available shots and a lack of preparedness to distribute the inoculations.Delays in vaccinating the continent’s more than 1.3 billion people will likely lead to additional resurgences of the virus, may result in mutations that will potentially be more transmissible and could lead to economic damage associated with strict lockdowns. Less than 20 million people have been inoculated in Africa, with almost half of those living in Morocco, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker.Sydney Imposes Mask, Gathering Curbs (9:46 a.m. HK)Restrictions on gatherings are being imposed in Sydney and surrounding areas due to two Covid-19 cases detected in Australia’s most-populous city.From 5 p.m. Thursday, the maximum number of people allowed into homes will be 20, while singing and dancing in all indoor venues except those hosting weddings will be banned, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theaters, hospitals and aged-care facilities. The restrictions will last until at least the end of the weekend.Hong Kong Vaccinations Pass 1 Million (9:03 a.m. HK)The number of people who have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose has exceeded 1 million on Wednesday, Hong Kong’s government said. The vaccination program has been running since Feb, 26.Still, only about 13.4% of the Hong Kong population has received at least one dose, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker. That’s still well behind rival financial hubs like Singapore, London and New York.Thailand Steps Up Virus Stimulus Spending (8 a.m. HK)Thailand is planning to spend billions of dollars in providing financial relief to low-income groups to cope with the economic hit from the biggest Covid-19 outbreak sweeping the nation since the pandemic began.The cabinet gave in-principle approval on Wednesday for fiscal stimulus measures at a cost of 85.5 billion baht ($2.8 billion). It also proposed 140 billion baht worth of spending for co-payment and e-voucher programs and more cash handouts to welfare cardholders and special groups, officials said.Kuala Lumpur Tightens Movement Restrictions (8 a.m. HK)Malaysia tightened restrictions on movements in the capital Kuala Lumpur to stem the rise in new Covid-19 infections, a day after imposing similar curbs in Selangor, its richest state.The movement control order, or MCO, will stay in force from May 7 to May 20, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday, adding the protocols already in place for other areas under MCO will apply.Case Cluster at Hanoi Hospital Grows (7:23 a.m. HK)Vietnam reported eight more infections linked to a cluster in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Campus of Dong Anh in Hanoi, taking the tally in the center to 22, the health ministry’s newspaper Suc Khoe Doi Song reported. Authorities in the northern province of Thai Binh ordered social distancing after reporting five infections tied to the cluster.Vietnam has ordered strict border control and mandatory quarantines of three weeks while imposing some movement restrictions as it traces the recent flare-up in coronavirus cases to overseas travelers.China Flight Halt May Snarl Supplies (6:50 a.m. HK)Drugmakers in India warn that a halt on some cargo flights from China could imperil an important link in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.The U.S. relies heavily on India to stock its medicine cabinets, and any slowdown in output could leave pharmacies short of drugs used regularly by millions of Americans.On April 26, China’s state-run Sichuan Airlines suspended cargo flights to India for 15 days amid an alarming second Covid-19 outbreak there. If the flights remain on hold, the drug industry fears “cascading effects on its entire supply chain,” Mahesh Doshi, national president for the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, wrote in an April 29 letter to India’s external affairs minister.(An earlier version of this story corrected the name of the virus)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sterling climbs as Bank raises growth forecasts – live updates

    Economy to expand by 7.25pc this year says Bank of England Interest rates remain unchanged at 0.01pc Private sector activity surges at fastest pace since 2013 FTSE 100 reaches 14 month high Britain set to stockpile metals for electric cars to beat Chinese threat Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bombardier to Exit Alstom Stake With $630 Million Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. is selling its stake in Alstom SA in a deal that would generate proceeds of more than $630 million at current market prices.The offering has gathered enough investor demand to cover the sale, according to terms seen Tuesday by Bloomberg. Price guidance will follow and such accelerated offerings typically come at a discount. After completion of the sale, Bombardier said it expects to have exited its 3.1% stake in Alstom’s common stock.The deal comes on the heels of Bombardier’s sale of its train-making business to Alstom for about $3.6 billion. That transaction included the stake in the French company that Bombardier is selling. Separately, Bombardier has exited its regional-jet business and now focuses on making private planes.The Montreal-based company asked creditors Monday to approve changes to terms on eight bond issues after an unidentified noteholder argued that asset sales including the rail and commercial-aircraft deals violated covenants on debt maturing in 2034.Bombardier fell 2.1% to 93 Canadian cents at 12:42 p.m. in Toronto amid a broad market decline. Alstom was little changed at 45.83 euros at the close in Paris.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chip Shortage Gets Worse for Car Giant, With No End in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV warned the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, when the crunch curbed planned output by 11%.The company formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said things will get worse in the second quarter before showing some signs of improvement in the latter half of the year, according to an earnings statement Wednesday.Speaking on a call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer cautioned that the effects could linger into 2022.“The visibility is still relatively limited,” Palmer said. “It would be imprudent to assume that the issue is just going to go away.”The chip shortage roiling carmakers around the world adds to challenges for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares as he seeks to achieve billions of euros in savings from the tie-up between the two carmakers. Palmer said integrating the two companies remains on track, though it will take time to realize the full benefits of the combination.Stellantis rose as much as 1.4% to 14.10 euros in Paris. The stock has gained about 10% this year.First-quarter revenue increased 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis, while consolidated vehicle shipments on that basis rose 11% to about 1.57 million units. The semiconductor shortage clipped planned production by 190,000 units in the period amid rolling halts of some assembly lines, and Palmer said the hit will likely be more pronounced still in the second quarter.Industry FalloutIn response to the shortage, the automaker has standardized electronic components across its portfolio rather than using special versions on some models, according to Palmer. Eight of its 44 sites worldwide are currently affected, he said.Stellantis doesn’t report earnings on a quarterly basis. In Europe, BMW AG and Daimler AG have published better-than-expected results for the quarter, while Ford Motor Co. forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies. Volkswagen AG reports earnings Thursday.Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said last week that the automaker expects to lose about 50% of planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter, and that the issue could stretch into 2022.Renault SA has also predicted that the biggest hit on output would come this second quarter, with lingering effects spilling over to the following three months. The French company has made production of higher-margin cars a priority, something Stellantis is also doing.Stellantis maintained its outlook for adjusted operating income margin of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from 5.3% last year. About 80% of its targeted 5 billion euros in annual savings will be achieved by the end of 2024, the company has said.The manufacturer reiterated that it expects industry sales to grow by 10% in Europe this year and 8% in North America. The company said its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and a next-generation Grand Cherokee remain on track for production late in the second and third quarters, respectively.(Adds stock reaction sixth paragraph, CFO comments from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia Aims for V-Shaped Recovery After Disappointing GDP

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is setting its sights on a sharp turnaround starting this quarter as it assembles more stimulus programs to lift stubbornly weak domestic demand.Gross domestic product declined 0.74% in the first quarter from a year ago, the statistics bureau said Wednesday, worse than the median estimate of -0.65% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, it represented an improvement from the 2.19% contraction in the final quarter of 2020.Southeast Asia’s largest economy should return to growth this quarter as the government readies tax and sales measures to support the retail sector, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a briefing. GDP is expected to expand 6.9%-7.8% in the second quarter period, a pace that would be its fastest since 2008, according to Bloomberg data.“The trend of economic recovery is toward positive growth,” Hartarto said. “The curve is V-shaped, as seen in many other countries.”“Until we return the consumer confidence that will revive demand, the risk will be on the downside,” said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at PT Bank UOB Indonesia in Jakarta. He added that he’d be downgrading his full-year outlook because of the first-quarter numbers.The country’s benchmark stock index pared the day’s gains to 0.2% after the GDP data were released. The rupiah was little changed at 14,435 to the dollar.“The virus resurgence at the start of the year is likely to have put a dent in consumption, even though there have been some signs of nascent recovery more recently,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Bank Indonesia is most likely going to continue to keep its policy rate unchanged, focusing on pushing for more forthright transmission of its previous rounds of rate cuts by the banking system.”Main DriversThe government recently maintained its outlook for 4.5%-5.3% GDP growth for 2021, expecting consumption around Eid celebrations in April-May to boost growth in the second quarter. On Tuesday it cut its forecast for 2022, now expecting growth of 5.2%-5.8% next year, down from an earlier projection of 5.4%-6.0%.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Indonesia’s recovery should continue to advance in 2Q in year-on-year terms, but more quarterly contractions this year can’t be ruled out given the higher infection rate of Covid-19 variants now circulating alongside relatively slow inoculations. We still expect a muted recovery this year, with growth coming in well short of the central bank’s 4.1-5.1% forecast range.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistSolid performance in trade and investment have been the main growth drivers early this year. Exports and imports bested estimates, while foreign direct investment climbed to a three-year high, mostly in provinces outside the main growth engine of Java.“The process of economic recovery will differ between provinces and sectors,” Suhariyanto, head of the country’s Statistics Office, said in announcing the GDP data. “Sectors that are highly dependent on public mobility, such as transportation and accommodation, will take longer to be able to pick up.”While factory activity and consumer confidence have shown a steady increase, core inflation and retail sales remain subdued as movement curbs limits household spending, which accounts for almost 60% of the economy.Other details from Wednesday’s release:The economy shrank 0.96% from the previous quarter on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, worse than the 0.85% drop forecast by economistsSectors that expanded the most in the first quarter, in year-on-year terms, include information and communications, +8.72%; water supply, +5.49%; health services, +3.64%; and agriculture, +2.95%Biggest decliners were transportation and warehousing, down 13.12%; accommodation, food and beverage, -7.26%; company services, -6.1%; and other services, -5.15%Private consumption fell 2.23%, while government spending rose 2.96% and gross fixed capital formation declined 0.23%Exports rose 6.74% from a year ago. Imports rose 5.27%Vaccine DriveAs many as 12.7 million Indonesians had been inoculated as of early May, though that’s still a small percentage of the country’s 270 million population. Private companies will begin inoculating workers once the government sets a selling price on vaccines.“The high frequency mobility data we track from Google suggest that government restrictions and social distancing remain a major drag on activity,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd., wrote in a research note.By maintaining restrictions even as infections decline, “the government is making a clear trade-off to get ahead of the infection curve, because the cost of future lockdowns will be even worse for the economy,” UOB’s Tanuwidjaja said. “This is necessary to get a more sustainable recovery in coming quarters.”(Recasts lead and adds minister’s comments in third and fourth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Plows Ahead With Interest Rate Hikes: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereBrazil’s central bank is set to deliver a second straight increase of 75 basis points to its benchmark interest rate, while weighing how much more monetary tightening is needed to pull next year’s inflation forecasts back down to target.The bank will likely lift the Selic to 3.50% on Wednesday, as previously signaled by policy makers and forecast by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. What’s less certain is whether it will reaffirm plans to keep part of the stimulus in place, and what kind of guidance on rates it may offer.While the latest inflation readings have come in below economist expectations, many traders in interest rate futures keep calling for one additional rate increase of 0.75 percentage point later this year, in a cycle that’s expected to boost borrowing costs by at least 350 basis points before the end of 2021.Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are required to be tough on consumer prices without harming a fragile economic recovery. It’s an increasingly difficult task, as the country grapples with a slow vaccination campaign on one hand, and annual inflation that’s running above target on the other.Wednesday’s decision will be published on the central bank’s website at 6:30 p.m. local time in Brasilia, together with a statement from the bank’s board. These are the most important points investors will be focusing on:Rate NormalizationA crucial clue about the size and length of the central bank’s monetary tightening cycle will come from whether board members keep plans for a “partial” normalization of rates -- meaning that borrowing costs would remain stimulative. A change to that phrase, or even its elimination, can signal that the Selic will go even higher than previously thought.What Bloomberg Economics Says“There’s no reason for the central bank to deviate form its commitment to a 75bps hike. Therefore, what will be key is not the decision itself but what they will say regarding future steps. We see the Selic at 5.5% through end-2021. But if the central bank drops their reference to “partial normalization” the market will understand it as signaling that they want to go to 6%-7% at the end of this cycle.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist--Click here for the full report.InflationInvestor eyes will dart to the central bank’s latest inflation forecasts. At their previous rate-setting meeting in March, board members predicted cost of living increases will converge to the 2022 goal of 3.5%. Since then, private sector economists have raised their consumer price estimates above target for both this year and next.If policy makers follow suit, it may be a sign of more prolonged rate increases ahead. Indeed, food and fuel prices have risen sharply, and there’s continued political pressure for more spending against the pandemic. The bank board will likely issue harsher warnings on inflation in response to its short-term surge, according to Cassiana Fernandez, an economist at JPMorgan SA.Economic GrowthFinancial markets will seek out central bank comments on the strength of Brazil’s economic recovery and its resilience against a deadly virus wave. Since the last policy meeting, the government has started to pay out a new round of emergency aid to help the poor weather the outbreak.At the same time, the administration has faced fresh challenges in securing a steady supply of vaccines that are seen as the centerpiece to the economy’s permanent reopening. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the pandemic, the economy and also politics,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Gasoline Demand Expectations Setting Bullish Tone

    For further signs of rising U.S. oil demand, traders will be watching for reports on crude and product stockpiles from the API.

  • Nissan sells its Daimler stake, following Renault

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Japan's Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it was selling its roughly 1.5% stake in German carmaker Daimler through an accelerated bookbuild offer, following a similar move by alliance partner Renault in March. The French carmaker, with Nissan, had exchanged stakes with Daimler a decade ago to strengthen their industrial partnerships. Cooperation is continuing, Daimler and Renault said earlier this year, although people close to the matter had said larger initial plans never materialised and the cross-shareholdings were no longer deemed necessary.

  • Nasdaq 100’s Worst Day Since March Sparked by Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls have shrugged off inflation angst for months. That got a lot harder to do on Tuesday.Janet Yellen roiled markets when she said interest rates may have to rise moderately to keep the economy from overheating. Already showing signs of jitters over rising prices, investors headed for the exits on the Treasury Secretary’s comments, delivering the worst day since March for the Nasdaq 100.The mere suggestion that the Federal Reserve may have to unpin rates from near zero -- a comment Yellen softened after markets closed -- was enough to rattle bulls after the latest market runup sparked a flurry of bubble speculation. The S&P 500 has added more than 10% already this year and valuations have reached levels last seen two decades ago.“Given where valuations are, given where optimism is, given how fast and far we’ve come, it feels like the market is due for a little correction,” David Spika, president of GuideStone Capital Management, said by phone. “There’s a lot of good news out there but it really feels like it’s all priced in.”Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while tech megacaps have tumbled amid worries that inflation will make it difficult for future profits to live up to elevated valuations.Stocks with stretched valuations bore the brunt of Tuesday’s selling. A group of unprofitable tech firms tumbled 3.4%, extending its decline from a February peak to almost 30%. An index tracking recent initial public offerings, most of which have yet to make money, sank 2.6%.As selling picked up, options traders scrambled for protection. At one point the Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of cost for options tied to the S&P 500 known as VIX, jumped to nearly 22. It closed at more than 19, the highest level since March.Lately, skittishness has been especially visible among professional speculators. Fund clients at Bank of America sold equities for a fifth week, with average selling rising to levels not seen since the firm began tracking the data in 2008. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., hedge funds in April disposed of stocks for the first time in eight months. Similar pessimism was evident at Morgan Stanley, where clients last week dumped banks and materials stocks.Even if they’re not known as steadfast bulls, the industry’s exit is getting extreme. It’s not immediately clear what’s behind the selling spree. Yet from stretched valuations to peak growth and the looming risk of tax hikes, the list of reasons for caution is getting long.“The general impression would be that they see an opportunity to exit at a higher level with the potential to maybe come back into the equity market later in the year,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “Hedge funds are opportunistic investors.”The aversion among hedge funds contrasts with the buoyant sentiment among retail investors and corporate America. At BofA, wealthy individuals snapped up shares for 10 straight weeks while corporate clients accelerated buybacks of their own stocks amid the best earnings season in more than a decade.After being burned by a retail-driven short squeeze in late January, hedge funds are reloading on bearish wagers. In April, Goldman’s clients boosted short positions on individual stocks for a third straight month.(A prior version of this story corrected the month in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed, Dow reaches record high while Nasdaq extends declines

    Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday after a technology-led selloff a day earlier, with growth stocks recovering some losses spurred after a key policymaker suggested interest rates might need to rise to prevent an economic overheating.

  • Apple’s App Store Manager to Take Center Stage at Epic Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The veteran Apple Inc. executive who runs day-to-day operations at the App Store will be playing defense Thursday in the company’s trial with Epic Games Inc.Matt Fischer will be the first Apple employee to take the witness stand as Epic, the creator of Fortnite, tries to convince a federal judge that the marketplace for apps that run on hundreds of millions of iPhones is operated like a monopoly. Trystan Kosmynka, a senior director at Apple in charge of the app review process, is set to be called to the stand later in the day.Despite having a tenure with Apple of almost 20 years and being in charge of a business that’s estimated to generate more than $20 billion in revenue a year, Fischer keeps a low profile: He’s not featured on Apple’s website, he doesn’t appear at Apple product launch events and he rarely speaks publicly. He reports to Phil Schiller, the company’s top App Store executive, who is expected to be called as a witness later in the trial, along with Chief Executive Tim Cook.Topics Fischer may be questioned about by Epic’s lawyers include App Store business strategy, finances, policies and practices, and market power over iOS devices, according to court filings. Kosmynka, who reports to Apple’s developer relations chief, will be asked about the app review process and App Store curation.How Apple’s App Store Sparked an Epic Trial: QuickTakeThe trial in Oakland, California, comes as Apple faces a backlash -- with billions of dollars in revenue on the line -- from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unjust and self-serving.The fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would replace Apple’s in-app purchase system with its own, circumventing Apple’s commissions from add-ons inside of Fortnite. Apple then removed the game, cutting off access for more than a billion customers.Apple, which vehemently denies abusing its market power, has called Epic’s legal gambit a “fundamental assault” on a business model that is beneficial to both developers and consumers.In the first three days of the trial, Epic put on testimony by its CEO, Tim Sweeney, and other executives at the game maker to make the case that the App Store is a like a “walled garden” that has left users and developers “trapped” in an anticompetitive marketplace.Microsoft to Judge: Apple’s Rules Blocked Our Gaming Service TooEpic has also called as witnesses executives from other companies with gaming businesses, including Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp., to show that they, too, have been constrained by onerous App Store rules.Apple has its used its cross-examination of witnesses to try to undercut their credibility and poke holes in Epic’s antitrust claims.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources

    Credit Suisse Group AG has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, a cannabis company executive and other industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The Swiss lender was among a handful of banks that had been willing to buy and sell marijuana-related stocks for clients in the United States and hold those shares as a custodian. Credit Suisse declined to comment.