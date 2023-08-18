CEO, Interim President & Vice Chairman of the Board of TFF Pharmaceuticals Picks Up 280% More Stock

Potential TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, Interim President & Vice Chairman of the Board, Harlan Weisman, recently bought US$150k worth of stock, paying US$0.25 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 280%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Harlan Weisman was the biggest purchase of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$0.37. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months TFF Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$0.43. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of TFF Pharmaceuticals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.0% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$1.9m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The TFF Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for TFF Pharmaceuticals (3 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

