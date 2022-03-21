New CEO for Base Logistics Group

Founder Robin Voet steps down after almost 28 years

MOERDIJK, Netherlands, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Logistics Group, the logistics service provider based in Moerdijk, Netherlands, has a new CEO. On 7 March, founder Robin Voet transferred his duties to Michiel van den Bovenkamp, who had previously been Operational Director. Voet established Base Logistics in 1994 and in 2016 started the Base Logistics Group, which, in addition to Base Logistics, now also includes the companies HealthLink and SLS. The group has a workforce of approximately 550 employees and an annual turnover of 135 million euros.

Looking back

In an internal message announcing his forthcoming retirement, outgoing CEO Robin Voet says the company has always been an important and defining part of his life. Voet looks back with great pleasure and satisfaction on the time since its foundation: "What started with an idea for a logistics concept has developed into a great organisation with an international team of committed colleagues. Thanks to their dedication and professionalism, Base Logistics Group has become what it is today and I am very proud of that."

Succession

The new CEO, Michiel van den Bovenkamp, joined Base Logistics almost 22 years ago. He says he is very much looking forward to his new role: "I am privileged to follow in the footsteps of the man who was there at the start of the organisation that has become the successful Base Logistics Group." Voet says he has every confidence in his successor: "Michiel has grown with the organisation over the years and we have worked closely together all that time. I am convinced that he is the right person to take the organisation forward, because he has the 'Base Logistics Group DNA' and knows the company like no other." Robin Voet will remain involved with the organisation in the background as an advisor.

