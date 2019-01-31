CEO Made $357 Million From Small Businesses, $3.50 at a Time

(Bloomberg) -- In her 35 years running a small business, Maria Kirk dealt with only one company that made her physically ill: fuel-card provider FleetCor Technologies Inc. and the thousands of dollars in fees it charged.

“Many companies try to nickel-and-dime you, but this can’t even compare,’’ said Kirk, the owner of an ice-delivery firm in Orlando, Florida. She said her health deteriorated in the years it took to resolve the dispute. “It felt like: ‘Let’s wear everybody down and see how much money we can glean from those that stop fighting back.’’’

Kirk and other small-business owners signed up for FleetCor’s fuel cards hoping to organize their spending and save money at the pump. But the cards came with more than a dozen fees, including an account administration charge (10 cents a gallon or $2 per transaction), $50 to pay bills by wire, $3.50 per billing cycle if the cards aren’t used, and, for some, a surcharge if gasoline falls below $3.25 a gallon. The last time the price was that high was 2014.

Investor Darling

FleetCor’s practices have made it a Wall Street darling. Since going public in 2010, revenue has climbed fivefold to $2.2 billion, its stock has surged more than 780 percent and Chief Executive Officer Ron Clarke has become one of America’s highest-paid bosses. He’s taken home $357 million since the IPO, an amount nearly equal to what Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc., the world’s biggest payments networks, paid their leaders combined over the same time period.

Consumer advocates and some former FleetCor executives say the firm is an embodiment of bare-knuckles, winner-takes-all capitalism, and takes advantage of smaller fish who have little recourse but to complain to regulators or undertake costly litigation. Defenders say its hard-charging style has generated billions for investors and made it the largest U.S. fuel-card provider.

“The company figures out the easiest way to make money,’’ said Jeff Lamb, a former FleetCor executive. “That’s not a dumb thing to do -- that’s smart.’’

“A good company should be one that makes all its stakeholders happy -- its investors and its customers,’’ said Bart Naylor, a financial-policy advocate at Public Citizen. “Just because a practice is legal, it shouldn’t be an invitation for exploitation.’’

‘Very Satisfied’

Regulators haven’t accused Norcross, Georgia-based Fleetcor of wrongdoing. The company said it believes its fees and billing practices comply with all laws and regulations.

“The majority of our more than 800,000 business customers are very satisfied with the value we provide, have no minimum contract period, and consistently choose to continue using FleetCor’s products and services, as evidenced by our sustained high retention rates,” the company said in a statement. FleetCor said in October its customer retention rate was 92 percent.

Since 2014, FleetCor customers have filed 366 complaints with the Federal Trade Commission. By comparison, Wex Inc., FleetCor’s top U.S. competitor and less than half its size, drew 44. In 2017, the grievances drew the attention of short sellers, led by Citron Research’s Andrew Left, who called FleetCor’s practices predatory.

“This is a business model intended to deceive,’’ Left told Bloomberg at the time.

Clarke, 63, shot back that the accusations were “fake news.’’ Shares ended the year up 36 percent. Wall Street analysts remain bullish on FleetCor stock, saying it should trade close to $237 in the next 12 months, a 17 percent increase from its current level. Clarke declined to be interviewed.

Smaller Companies

FleetCor’s customers are usually smaller companies with fleets of vehicles, such as trucking businesses, construction firms and shuttle services. The fuel cards give users a discount per gallon and help gas retailers attract more customers. FleetCor collects a slice of each transaction.

Clarke, who was recruited to the company in 2000 after stints at General Electric Co. and Automatic Data Processing Inc., has also expanded into corporate payments, gift cards, lodging and tolls. FleetCor, with an $18 billion market value, does business in more than 50 countries.

Fuel cards aren’t subject to the same regulations as consumer credit cards, which are governed by legislation meant to protect consumers from practices that include short payment deadlines and excessive fees.

