CEO, MD & Director of Armada Metals Picks Up 38% More Stock

Potential Armada Metals Limited (ASX:AMM) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, MD & Director, Ross McGowan, recently bought AU$250k worth of stock, paying AU$0.02 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 38%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Armada Metals

In fact, the recent purchase by Ross McGowan was the biggest purchase of Armada Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.026. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Armada Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 25% of Armada Metals shares, worth about AU$1.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Armada Metals Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Armada Metals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Armada Metals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

