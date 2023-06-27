CEO, MD & Executive Director of Recce Pharmaceuticals James Graham Buys 8.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) should definitely note that the CEO, MD & Executive Director, James Graham, recently paid AU$0.62 per share to buy AU$308k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Recce Pharmaceuticals

Notably, that recent purchase by James Graham is the biggest insider purchase of Recce Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.57 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. James Graham was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Recce Pharmaceuticals insiders own about AU$33m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Recce Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Recce Pharmaceuticals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Recce Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 2 of these are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

