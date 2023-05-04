CEO, Mr. Brian Fowler, Updates Shareholders on Potential Naked Shorting and Failures To Deliver ("FTD")

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:SCFR) would like to update shareholders and interested parties on a request made by our CEO, Brian Fowler to his Prime Broker for delivery of a certificate for shares bought through the open market in February, 2023. The purpose of the certificate delivery is to return the shares to treasury for cancellation as part of an ongoing plan to reduce the outstanding issued shares of the Corporation.

Mr. Fowler requested the shares on March 1st, 2023 from his Prime Broker, as the shares had settled and were showing in his account. As of May 1st, 2023 over 2 months later, the Prime broker has been unable to deliver the shares.

As a non-DTC company, the shares of SCFR are held in the shareholders name directly, or if purchased through a broker, in the name of the stockbroker on behalf of their clients.

SCFR consulted the shareholder list as maintained by the companies verified transfer agent. This list contained the number of shares owned by the Prime broker on behalf of their clients. The company then requested and obtained the non-objecting beneficial owner list (commonly referred to as the "NOBO" list) This list identifies all the underlying beneficial shareholders within the brokerage firms.

After careful review of the SCFR Shareholder List, and the NOBO list it has become apparent that a number of Prime Brokers clearly appear to lack sufficient SCFR shares to cover the imbalance between what shareholders report as owning through their brokerage account statements, and what the brokers actually own in SCFR shares according to the companies verified transfer agent.

Security First International Holdings, Inc. has notified the Prime Brokers of this imbalance, and intends to vigorously pursue any all remedies in order to correct what it perceives as possible naked shorting and market abuse. The company will keep shareholders informed as events transpire.

The company is actively exploring the hiring of specialized legal councel and companies familiar with these types of clear, unethical, and potentially illegal market abuses.

Security First International Holdings, Inc. is a technology incubator for early-stage web and mobile projects.

