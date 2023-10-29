CEO, President & Director of TrueBlue Taryn Owen Buys 14% More Shares

Potential TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director, Taryn Owen, recently bought US$111k worth of stock, paying US$11.06 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 14%.

TrueBlue Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Taryn Owen is the biggest insider purchase of TrueBlue shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.82. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$263k for 21.99k shares. On the other hand they divested 9.27k shares, for US$171k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TrueBlue insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of TrueBlue

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that TrueBlue insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$9.1m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TrueBlue Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that TrueBlue insiders are expecting a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in TrueBlue, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

