Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA), has sold 2,552 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 192,977 shares sold and no shares purchased.Natera Inc is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing with a focus on womens health, oncology, and organ health. The company offers a range of genetic testing services, including prenatal screening, carrier screening for inherited diseases, and cancer diagnostics.

CEO and President Steven Chapman Sells Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

The insider transaction history for Natera Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 80 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This pattern of insider activity can be an important indicator for potential investors.Shares of Natera Inc were trading at $91.38 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.99 billion. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $65.30, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, suggesting that Natera Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company.

