CEO of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse Says It “Makes Sense” To Have XRP ETF

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, expressed his enthusiasm for a potential exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on the XRP token. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, he stated that Ripple would "certainly welcome" such a development.

Beyond his specific interest in an XRP ETF, Garlinghouse predicted a broader trend of diversification within the crypto ETF landscape. He envisions multiple ETFs tracking individual tokens, as well as basket-based funds offering broader exposure to the market. This would mirror the evolution of traditional stock exchanges, where diversifying options attract various investor profiles.

While declining to confirm any ongoing discussions with potential ETF issuers, Garlinghouse emphasized Ripple's overall support for an XRP ETF, believing it would benefit the entire XRP community.

Beyond ETFs, Garlinghouse outlined his long-term view of digital assets as tools for creating utility and solving real-world problems. He drew a distinction between Bitcoin's role as a store of value and XRP's potential as an ideal payment solution.