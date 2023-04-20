The CEO Of SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) Might See A Pay Rise On The Horizon

Key Insights

SFS Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 26th of April

Salary of CHF639.0k is part of CEO Jens Breu's total remuneration

Total compensation is 34% below industry average

Over the past three years, SFS Group's EPS grew by 7.8% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 71%

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 26th of April. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

See our latest analysis for SFS Group

How Does Total Compensation For Jens Breu Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, SFS Group AG has a market capitalization of CHF4.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF1.5m over the year to December 2022. We note that's a decrease of 9.7% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at CHF639k.

On comparing similar companies from the Swiss Machinery industry with market caps ranging from CHF3.6b to CHF11b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was CHF2.2m. In other words, SFS Group pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Jens Breu holds CHF3.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CHF639k CHF635k 44% Other CHF828k CHF990k 56% Total Compensation CHF1.5m CHF1.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. SFS Group is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

SFS Group AG's Growth

SFS Group AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 7.8% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 45%.

It's hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. We wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has SFS Group AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with SFS Group AG for providing a total return of 71% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for SFS Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here