CEO’s of SOFI, XTMIF LSPD, and AFRM Leading Fintech Megatrends With Trillion Dollar Global Opportunities

Wall Street Reporter
·6 min read
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD).

Emerging megatrends in payments technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from fintech industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) CEO, Dax Dasilva: “Lightspeed: a True One-Stop Commerce Platform”

“...As economies reopen around the world and new business creation accelerates, we believe Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform remains a crucial lifeline for independent businesses. Our goal is to help them simplify their operations, provide them unparalleled opportunities to scale and equip them to deliver exceptional customer experiences...We continue to see great opportunities. Payments adoption can go higher. Delivering a unified solution in retail and hospitality should allow for greater software adoption amongst our customer base. Our capital business is still very much in its infancy and the potential from the B2B side with NuORDER and our supplier network has not yet even begun to impact our top line...There remains a lot of heavy lifting and long hours ahead but the potential for Lightspeed as a true one-stop commerce platform has never been greater and the probability of success has in my mind never been higher.”

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/08/19/lightspeed-commerce-nyse-lspd-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as it’s fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff.

CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes it’s large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto: “Strongest Position Ever to Execute on Ambitious Long-Term Growth Strategy”

“...The results we're reporting demonstrate three things: First, our ability to continue to deliver record financial results, which is a testament to our diversified business mix and our ability to execute on our long-term strategy. Second, our commitment to consistently iterate and innovate to create products that are both best-in-breed on a standalone basis and work even better when used together. And third, our ability to leverage data and learnings to drive more effective marketing and brand building as we strive to make SoFi a trusted household brand name. Collectively, these things are driving strong continued growth in members, products, and cross-buy….”

“...Broad-based revenue growth coupled with the benefits of cross-buying and our ongoing focus on realizing new operating efficiencies resulted in third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, our fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. Achieving record results allows us to invest in the new products and features necessary to position SoFi for long-term sustainable growth, we're sticking to our commitment to reinvest $0.70 of every incremental revenue dollar and drop $0.30 to the bottom line, as we scale our business....The third quarter was our second highest ever for both member and product growth, total members grew 96% year-over-year to 2.9 million. We added 377,000 new members, which is an amazing 35% increase versus the 279,000 new members we added in the Second Quarter….”

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/27/sofi-technologies-sofi-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), Max Levchin CEO: “Growth of Our Network is Accelerating”

“...Affirm's core strengths lie in risk management, capital markets execution, and putting our ability to solve hard technical problems, toward building great products and creating consumer delight…. The growth of our network is accelerating and my confidence in Affirm's market position has never been stronger. Deep, tech powered partnerships with exceptional partners form a key part of our multiyear growth strategy. These are beginning to scale up and we are continuously investing in delivering even more value for our partners with new ideas and products…”

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/27/affirm-holdings-inc-s-afrm-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com



