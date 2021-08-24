U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,350.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.75
    +28.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.00
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.57
    -0.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7220
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,901.89
    -547.09 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.69
    -23.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,766.66
    +272.42 (+0.99%)
     

CEO’s Statement of Commitment to Values in the OTC.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Video River Networks, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORRANCE, CA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:NIHK) (the "Company")

Dear NIHK, GMPW, DRNG Shareholders and the Communities We Serve,

I'm writing this letter in response to some completely biased, liable and unfair attacks on Twitter against both me and my wife generated by George Sharp @GeorgeASharp.

It's unfortunate I need to take time out to address these ridiculous allegations, but out of respect for my Shareholders and the communities we serve, I feel these attacks necessitate a swift and definitive response.

As many of you are already familiar, the OTC 'Over the Counter’ stock exchange is filled with companies that begin as a dream; as a vision to try and find a way to make the world around us a better place. Many OTC companies fail over time, but with hard work and perseverance a handful emerge victorious, up-listing the OTC exchanges and eventually landing the dream of all OTC stocks: a listing on a more prestigious exchange.

The pathway from OTC dream to a more prestigious exchange is fueled by the passion of the community, both the early employees of these fledgling companies and the early stockholders who seize hold of the dream and share in the vigilance to bring that dream to life.

As a CEO, I take great pride in listening to the needs of everyone involved in bringing these fledging dreams to reality: I communicate and listen to my employees, my clients, my customers and of course from my Shareholders as well.

As equity holders in my companies, my Shareholders have placed their hard earned money -- sometimes their only few extra dollars they have left -- into my companies and they deserve my attention and respect.

Whether a Shareholder has one Twitter follower or a million Twitter followers, it is completely irrelevant and I treat all of my Shareholders with the same attention and respect. I encourage all of my Shareholders to bring ideas for each of my companies.

As a CEO of OTC companies, our initial financial resources are notoriously limited, making the minds and suggestions of my Shareholders one of our greatest assets to building pathways to future success.

When I sign my name CEO Frank, I make a commitment to learn from the challenges in front of me in order to do everything I can to bring both passion and value to the companies I serve.

I will always stand by my commitment to listen to the OTC community: my employees, my clients, and of course my valued Shareholders.

Together, we can achieve great success. Yours sincerely,
CEO Frank

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies. NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices. For more information and the latest updates check the company's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

CONTACT:
Video River Networks, Inc.
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
contact@videorivernetworks.net

SOURCE Video River Networks


Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Is Making Gains Today

    The data technology specialist's share price was up roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. After suffering volatile dips in last week's trading, growth-dependent technology stocks enjoyed strong recovery momentum on Monday, and Snowflake's share price is also getting a boost thanks to favorable coverage from analysts. Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy published a note on Snowflake on Monday morning, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and hiking the firm's one-year price target from $265 to $295 per share.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Dow Jones Up 273 Points While Nasdaq Leads Upside As Two Chip Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones traded higher in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 also held onto gains. The Nasdaq led on the upside.