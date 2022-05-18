U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

CEO Tavares Marks a New Era for Stellantis in India

STELLANTIS N.V
·3 min read
In this article:
CEO Tavares Marks a New Era for Stellantis in India

  • CEO emphasizes the importance of India as a key growth market and strategic sourcing hub

  • Long-term commitment in line with Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative

  • Stellantis has invested over €1 billion in its Indian operations since 2015

  • New products from Jeep® and Citroën are laying the foundation for growth and offering increased choices for customers

CHENNAI, May 18, 2022 – During media interactions, Stellantis N.V. CEO Carlos Tavares outlined India’s strategic importance for Stellantis and his vision to evolve its operations as part of the Dare Forward 2030 global strategic plan.

The merged companies that formed Stellantis have invested over €1 billion since 2015 to develop a sustainable footprint in the country and grow its brands in line with the Government of India’s plan to develop the auto industry through its “Make in India” initiative under the leadership of the Hon. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

India is already a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components and mobility technologies and hosts the heart of Stellantis ICT while strongly contributing to the global software development. With its diverse talent base and its demonstrated R&D and engineering expertise, Stellantis India is at the core of Stellantis.

“We are committed to growing and strengthening our presence in India, making this strategic country a key pillar of our global ambition under the Dare Forward 2030 plan,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “I’m proud of our 2,500 employees in India who are working every day to make Stellantis a key contributor, offering clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions for its Indian customers and paving the way for the well-being of the next generation.”

Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), an ICT Hub (Hyderabad) & Software Centre (Bengaluru), and two R&D centers in Chennai and Pune.

The Digital Hub in India has grown into one of the largest in-house ICT and digital organizations within Stellantis.

The manufacturing and R&D bases are already producing and exporting components and vehicles for markets outside India. They will increasingly become the source for engines, gearboxes, and components for other global markets.

Stellantis “Make in India” offensive is ongoing with India being the only country to locally produce four Jeep nameplates outside North America (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee) and the Citroën C5 Aircross outside France. In 2022, Indian customers will benefit from the new launches of the Jeep Meridian, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the new Citroën C3, which is designed, developed and manufactured in India, for India and export markets. These products are firming up the foundation for growth and building awareness of the models that Stellantis is bringing to India.

Further, Stellantis’ ambition includes developing its Indian supplier base to conform with global quality standards and increasing India’s global competitiveness in the automotive ecosystem.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

