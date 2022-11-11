U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.75
    +31.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,944.00
    +232.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,759.50
    +127.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.30
    +16.90 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.70
    +2.23 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    +13.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    +0.0067 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -2.36 (-9.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6590
    -1.0610 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,363.16
    +599.65 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.56
    +26.27 (+6.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,395.72
    +20.38 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

CEO Thomas Heltborg Juul leaves GreenMobility

GreenMobility A/S
·3 min read
GreenMobility A/S
GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 117 – 2022
Copenhagen, November 11th, 2022

CEO Thomas Heltborg Juul leaves GreenMobility

Today, GreenMobility is operating in 6 countries and 11 cities. We have tripled the revenue base over the last three years, navigating challenging circumstances.

Thomas Heltborg Juul has as CEO for the past three years spearheaded that effort. GreenMobility is now ready for the next phase of development. The next phase for GreenMobility is to show that the green transition can be both profitable and cash flow positive. We are in the beginning of our internationalization phase, but clearly consumer sentiment and capital markets have changed. Hence the Board believe its time to revise the strategy for the shorter term. Today the Board has decided its time for a change of management and the Board have agreed with Thomas Heltborg Juul that he will leave the company with immediate effect.

Tue Østergaard, Chairman of the Board comments: “I would like to thank Thomas for his very strong contribution to the development of GreenMobility over the past three years as CEO. GreenMobility is in a good position, revenue has tripled, we have 1,600 electric vehicles and we have sufficient cash at hand to continue our development. On the other hand the change in consumer sentiment and capital markets mean that GreenMobility should focus more on shorter term profitability and on preserving cash. We want to recruit the right profile that can manage this and at the same time continue to position GreenMobility for the future.”

Thomas Helborg Juul comments: “Sometimes it’s time for change and I support the boards view in this regard. I am proud of the results we have achieved during the past 5 years I have been with GreenMobility. 11 cities in Europe and growing revenue close to 100 mDKK. I want to thank all our amazing employees, customers, investors, and the board for the journey. A special thanks to Anders Wall for being a solid sidekick during all the years. All the best for GreenMobility in the future”

GreenMobility has initiated a search for the new CEO and has engaged Heidrick & Struggles in the process. Anders Wall (CFO) who has been a member of the executive management for the past 5 years will be acting CEO and COO Kim Hein will get extended responsibilities.

Contact and further information

Tue Østergaard, Chairman of the Board, +45 31 34 39 64 , email: tue@hcandersencapital.dk

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf and Cologne. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': A year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Apple’s $191 Billion Single-Day Surge Sets Stock-Market Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s surge Thursday was one for the record books.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets WrapThe world’s most valuable company added $190.9 billion in market value, the most ever by a US-listed compan

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Dow Jones Soars 1,200 Points On Inflation Report: Why The Market Rally Has Room To Run

    The major indexes soared on the October inflation report. Here's why the market rally may have room to run.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • AMD stock jumps amid boosted sales from Taiwan Semiconductors, chip industry

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the chip space after Taiwan Semiconductors experiences a boost in sales.

  • Buffett's Berkshire sheds large portion of US Bancorp stake

    In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said it owned just over 53 million U.S. Bancorp shares, for a 3.6% stake, on Oct. 31, down from 144.7 million shares, or 9.8%, on Dec. 31, 2021. Berkshire began investing in the Minneapolis-based bank in 2006, according to regulatory filings.

  • Should Investors Buy the Recent Dip in Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

    With TSLA 52% from its highs, investors may be contemplating adding Tesla shares to their portfolio. Let's take a look at the company's outlook and valuation to see if it is indeed a good time to buy TSLA.

  • EV roundup: Tesla bull throws in the towel, Nio reports strong sales, Rivian rises on outlook

    Tesla, Nio, and Rivian are three big EV stocks moving today. Here's why.

  • Why TG Therapeutics' Shares Rose 63.37% on Thursday

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.

  • FTX Latest: BlockFi Halt, SEC Probe, Asset Freeze Deepen Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the embattled crypto exchange FTX, is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for potential violations of securities rules. The Bahamas, where his FTX.com arm is based, froze the assets of a local trading subsidiary and “related parties.”Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Value Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 value stocks from the Goldman Sachs portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Value Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jason Brady, president and CEO of Thornburg Investment Management, joined CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ on November 8, where he noted that […]

  • Why Canoo Shares Rose and Then Fell Today

    Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) joined the big jump in many technology and electric vehicle stocks this morning after it reported its third-quarter update last night. In addition to its quarterly update, the maker of electric lifestyle and work vehicles announced it had entered into an agreement to purchase a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Since the start of the third quarter, Canoo has announced several agreements for its commercial vehicles.

  • Ready to Sell Moderna? Check Out This Chart First

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was a winning investment during the early days of the pandemic. The coronavirus vaccine leader climbed more than 400% in 2020. This year, Moderna shares are heading for a 35% decline.