CEO Warrior hosts two-day Service Business Growth Intensive seminar in May

The global business mentoring and coaching organization will show home service owners how to dominate their market during this pivotal event

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business mentoring, training and coaching organization for service business owners, announced today that it will host its transformative Service Business Grown Intensive event on May 19 and 20 at its East Brunswick, New Jersey headquarters.

CEO Warrior announced today that it will host its transformative Service Business Grown Intensive event on May 19 and 20 at its East Brunswick, New Jersey headquarters. Pictured here is CEO Warrior co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Mike Disney.

The seminar is geared toward providing home service owners with the tools they need to know in order to achieve financial freedom and market domination.

"Whether you're just starting your residential service company or looking to level up, our Business Growth Intensive will help you transform flat sales into rapid growth, inspire your leadership team into action, and learn the proven systems and process of a $30 million revenue service business company," said CEO Warrior co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Mike Disney. "CEO Warrior recommends that all home service owners take this course if they want to take their business to the next level."

The two-day course includes exclusive in-person, interactive training, a free one-on-one coaching session, three monthly Q&A sessions leading up to the event, CEO Warrior's exclusive million dollar guarantee, and a free membership to the Service Business Growth Community.

Disney said the course trains service business owners to leverage their time to earn more and work less, attract the right kind of business, create consistent sales and destroy the roadblocks that hold many business owners back.

"We want our attendees to get out of the truck, get out of the daily grind and learn the proven processes that will set their business on fire," he said. "If you're on a mission to grow, create freedom and dominate your market, this seminar is for you."

The seminar is open to everyone and there is only room for up to 60 company teams. Contact CEO Warrior at 732-390-3755 or via their website to join the service business growth community and attend this event.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect and warrior spirit to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to address, eliminate, enhance or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

