CEO of Whitehorse Freight Michael Bilokonsky Discusses Shipping Challenges In Exclusive Online Article

FORT THOMAS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / In a recent online article featured on Prague Post, the CEO of Whitehorse Freight Michael Bilokonsky provides insight into the shipping industry by discussing some of the frequent obstacles he must face when transporting large volumes of materials. He takes the time to offer solutions when dealing with certain issues.

"Several challenges can arise when shipping large volumes of goods. First and foremost, it is vital to ensure the safety of the cargo. The cargo is adequately secured and protected from potential damage during transit. Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that the cargo arrives on time…Finally, it is important to keep track of the shipment throughout its journey. This includes knowing its location and tracking any changes or delays that may occur."

According to Michael, another common issue faced by transportation companies is transit delays, whether it is due to traffic or unpredictable weather conditions. While these types of delays are often unavoidable, he states that it is always good to establish open communication with clients and to arrange a back up plan ahead of time.

"One of the challenges of shipping large goods is that sometimes shipments are lost. This can happen for various reasons, including mislabeling, incorrect addresses, or even theft. When this happens, it is crucial to have a plan to deal with the lost shipment. This may include having insurance to cover the cost of the lost cargo and having a process to track down and recover the missing shipment. If a shipment is lost, the first step is to contact the carrier and file a claim."

Ultimately, the best way to overcome potential roadblocks is through careful planning and preparation. As experienced professionals, Michael and his team are always prepared to handle any situation. For more information on Whitehorse Freight individuals can check out their official site at https://whfreight.com/.

About Michael Bilokonsky

Operating with both transparency and integrity, Whitehorse Freight is a leading logistics and supply chain company based out of Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Offering a wide range of transportation solutions, their team works to ensure that each delivery is completed on time and to the best of their abilities. Having cultivated positive relationships with both clients and partners, Whitehorse Freight provides efficient no-nonsense solutions for shippers and carriers.

