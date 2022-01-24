U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

CEOs of TEN Ltd. and EUROSEAS Ltd. Featured in Capital Link's Shipping Trending News Series

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s Trending News Series features brief interviews with senior company executives who expand on recent corporate news and announcements.

TEN Ltd. Expands its Presence in the LNG Sector – Strategy Rationale & Expectations

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) was recently featured discussing the delivery of the new ‘TENERGY’ LNG carrier and TEN’s further expansion in the LNG space. Dr. Tsakos comments on the rationale behind this strategy and also on the prospects of the LNG and tanker markets.

Access to the video is available here.

Euroseas Ltd. Pens a Fourth Lucrative Long-Term Charter – Positive Container Market Outlook to Continue

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) was recently featured discussing the fourth lucrative long-term charter concluded by Euroseas, the company’s fleet employment strategy and the outlook of the container sector.

Access to the video is available here.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
These podcasts, webinars and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER
Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these podcasts and webinars. Capital Link is the Investor Relations Advisor to TEN Ltd. and Euroseas Ltd. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com.

For further information please email webinars@capitallink.com or call +1 212 661-7566.


