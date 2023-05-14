Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM52m ÷ (RM498m - RM39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 10%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 62% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has only returned 2.6% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Cepatwawasan Group Berhad that you might find interesting.

