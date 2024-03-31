Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's (KLSE:CEPAT) Dividend Will Be MYR0.04

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's (KLSE:CEPAT) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.04 per share on 29th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 30.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.025 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.2% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 31% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Cepatwawasan Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

