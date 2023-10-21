Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's (KLSE:CEPAT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cepatwawasan Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = RM24m ÷ (RM491m - RM44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 6.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Cepatwawasan Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Cepatwawasan Group Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 33% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

