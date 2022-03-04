U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.50
    -35.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,451.00
    -287.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,925.50
    -105.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.00
    -20.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.17
    +3.50 (+3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.20
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    -0.0168 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    -0.0640 (-3.47%)
     

  • Vix

    33.42
    +2.68 (+8.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3228
    -0.0119 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4140
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,367.07
    -2,420.52 (-5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.90
    -48.78 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.47
    -227.38 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Delivers Comprehensive Lidar Solution Portfolio

Cepton Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • CPTN
  • CPTNW
  • GCACU
Cepton Inc.
Cepton Inc.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio -- Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Lidar Leading the Way to Safe Self-Driving Cars.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/ZHjJC

Lidar is a technology for determining distances by targeting an object with a laser, bouncing the light off it, and measuring the time for the reflected light beam to return to the receiver. The data is then processed to create three-dimensional representations of the surrounding area. It’s like radar only using light waves that produce crisper scans. Many believe the approach to be integral to the future of autonomous vehicles because its qualities overcome shortcomings of cameras and radar used in AVs today. The combination of highly effective lidar and the geometric growth in the AV market has sparked an inferno of interest in lidar technology companies.

A pioneer in the industry, Cepton Inc. has differentiated itself from peers with its innovative MMT (micro-motion) technology that overcomes challenges which have plagued the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and AV markets related to performance, cost, reliability and vehicle integration. Cepton delivers a comprehensive lidar solution portfolio covering hardware and software, inclusive of proprietary state-of-the-art ASICs and key optoelectronic components.

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (“MMT(R)”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve its vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone. Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other top-10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and tier 1-studded metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base.

For more information about the company, visit www.Cepton.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CPTN.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).
For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork


