MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

CER releases new pipeline flows and capacity report; updates pipeline information

·2 min read

Interactive maps now show modern and historic treaties negotiated with Indigenous Peoples dating back to the early 1700s

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has released new pipeline information that provides valuable insights into Canada's pipelines. The updated data includes interactive maps, enhanced safety and environmental information and a new webpage that looks at pipeline flows and capacity.

The newly released data lets you see pipeline locations, how oil and gas move around Canada and modern and historic treaties with Indigenous Peoples, reinforcing our commitment to Reconciliation. This increased transparency will help ensure that Canadians have access to accurate information about our energy infrastructure.

Pipeline Profiles

The latest updates profile 26 pipelines, representing 92 per cent of the kilometres of pipelines the CER regulates. The Pipeline Profiles integrate market, regulatory, financial, safety and environment data into a one-stop portal. Here are a few ways to explore the Pipeline Profiles:

  • Use the interactive maps to learn about modern and historical treaties with Indigenous Peoples and find information about traditional territories.

  • Find safety and environment data for each pipeline.

  • Access information about markets and energy security.

Interactive maps are now available for Canada's largest pipelines: Trans Mountain pipeline, Nova Gas Transmission pipeline, TC Energy Canadian Mainline, Enbridge Mainline and Keystone pipeline. More interactive maps will be added in 2023.

A Look at Pipeline Flows and Capacity Report

The new report shows how much energy moves through CER-regulated pipelines. The CER based this update on user research and feedback from Canadians.

The Pipeline Flow and Capacity report is the CER's most downloaded dataset from Canada's Open Government portal and lets you access things like:

  • Flow and capacity information for natural gas pipelines, including regional perspectives such as pipeline import and export flow changes in Ontario.

  • Flow and capacity information for oil pipelines, including major crude oil pipelines leaving Western Canada and major crude oil pipelines entering Eastern Canada.

The CER has been improving the quality and quantity of information published on pipelines over the last three years. This update is a major step forward because, in the past, users could only find this information by sifting through the CER's extensive and technical regulatory documents database, REGDOCS.

To be part of future CER user research, please get in touch with us at energy.markets@cer-rec.gc.ca.

Associated Links:

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you, visit us online or connect on social media.

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c6222.html

