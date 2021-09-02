U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

The ceramic fiber market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 2.1 billion in 2021

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The growth of the ceramic fiber market is primarily triggered by its increasing use in the refining & petrochemical and power generation industries. The major restraint for the market will be the stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials.

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Fiber Market by Type, Product Form End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03605434/?utm_source=GNW
The harmful and adverse effects on the environment and human health is a major concern, worldwide. The use of such toxic substances has, thus, been limited or banned in many applications, thereby restraining the market growth. However, rising demand for high temperature insulation from developed regions will act as an opportunity for the market.

The RCF is the largest type of ceramic fiber for ceramic fiber market in 2020
The rising construction activities; high production of iron & steel and aluminum industries; the rising demand for flexible, durable, and lightweight materials; rising standard of living, and high per-capita spending are driving the RCF market in this region. Owing to the carcinogenic nature of RCF and introduction of several regulations on the use of RCF, companies are now manufacturing and using AES wool as a substitute for RCF.

Blanket is estimated to be the largest product form of ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026.
Blanket is the most widely-known product form of ceramic fiber because of its versatility in design and performance.The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2020.

The huge demand in this segment is owing to the high demand for insulation material in the shipping, metal, automotive, and space industries.

Refining & petrochemical is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026.
Refining & petrochemical industry had the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly because of its high use in the furnaces and boilers for refining crude and petrochemicals production. The increasing need to lower operating costs; increase reliability; and lower the energy use in furnace linings, roof, and walls are fueling the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.

APAC is expected to be the largest ceramic fiber market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period due to intensive R&D, increasing infrastructural development activities, and increasing awareness created by regulatory organizations, such as EPA and REACH, for environmental protection.Intensive R&D activities are being undertaken in countries, such as China and India.

In addition, increasing construction activities to cater to the increasing population and high demand for lightweight and low-cost substitute products are fueling the growth of the ceramic fiber market in the region.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%
• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%
• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 33%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key market players profiled in the report include Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Unifrax LLC (US), Luyang Energy Savings Material Co., Ltd. (China), Ibiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Harbisonwalker International Inc. (US), Isolite Insulating Product Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nutec Fibratec (Mexico), Yeso Insulating Product Co.Ltd. (Japan), Rath Group (US), FibreCast Inc. (US), and Double Egret Thermal Insulation (China).

Research Coverage
This report segments the market for ceramic fiber on the basis of type, product form, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value and volume of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for ceramic fiber.

Reasons to buy this report
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the ceramic fiber market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on ceramic fiber offered by top players in the global ceramic fiber market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the ceramic fiber market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for ceramic fiber across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global ceramic fiber market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the ceramic fiber market
• Impact of COVID-19 on ceramic fiber market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03605434/?utm_source=GNW

