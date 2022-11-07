U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Ceramic Foam Market Size Worth $797.6 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.7%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Development in the construction sector in both developed and developing economies drives the growth of the global ceramic foam market. Based on type, the silicon carbide segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ceramic foam market was estimated at $419.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $797.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (358 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3560

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$419.4 Million

Market Size in 2031

$797.6 Million

CAGR

6.7%

No. of Pages in Report

358

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End-use, and Region.

Drivers

Development in the construction sector in both developed and developing economies

Opportunities

Increase in use of ceramic foams in diversified industries

Restraints

High cost of raw materials


Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic had a sheer negative impact on the global ceramic foams market, especially during the initial period.

  • However, its growing demand from automotive, pollution control, and chemical synthesis sectors helped the market recoup fast as soon as the global situation started getting back on track.

The global ceramic foam market is analyzed across type, application, end-use, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3560

Based on type, the silicon carbide segment contributed to more than one-third of the global ceramic foam market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the molten metal filtration segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the automotive segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global ceramic foam market report include Advanced Ceramic Materials, Galaxy Enterprise, Altech Alloys India Pvt. Ltd., Drache Umwelttechnik GmbH, FCRI Ceramics Testing & Technology Service Co., LTD, AdTech Metallurgical Materials Co., Ltd., LANIK s.r.o., Patronage, Pyrotek, Saint Gobain, SELEE Corporation, Tec Ceramic Solutions, Ultramet, Wunder-Mold, Inc., and ERG Aerospace Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ceramic-foam-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com


