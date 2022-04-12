U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market to Worth USD 74.52 Billion by 2028 | Ceramic Sanitary Ware Industry Exhibiting CAGR of 7.4% During 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in ceramic sanitary ware market are Geberit Group (Switzerland), Kohler Co. (U.S.), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Roca Sanitario SA (Spain), Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Duravit AG (Germany), Duratex SA (Brazil), HSIL (India), Orient Ceramics (India), Golf Ceramics Ltd. (India) and more players profiled

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceramic sanitary ware market size is anticipated to hit USD 74.52 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities due to rising urbanization, industrialization, and the growing trend of smart homes is projected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 44.17 billion in 2020 and USD 45.24 billion in 2021.
Additionally, the growing trend of adopting ceramic water closets across urban and rural areas is anticipated to uptick the market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

The construction sector took a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Halted construction activities and labor shortages due to strict curfews and lockdowns resulted in delayed projects and diminished revenues. This consequently reduced the demand for ceramic sanitary ware. Furthermore, the closure of manufacturing plants of ceramic sanitary ware hampered the market growth. However, the market is gaining significant traction due to the efficacious vaccination drives. The market is projected to prosper in the forthcoming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market-106587

List of Key Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Players:

  • Geberit Group (Switzerland)

  • Kohler Co. (U.S.)

  • TOTO Ltd. (Japan)

  • LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)

  • Roca Sanitario SA (Spain)

  • Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany)

  • RAK Ceramics (UAE)

  • Duravit AG (Germany)

  • Duratex SA (Brazil)

  • HSIL (India)

  • Orient Ceramics (India)

  • Golf Ceramics Ltd. (India)

Drivers & Restraints-

Escalating Construction Activities to Propel Market Growth

The swift infrastructure development, soaring urbanization, and the rising trend of smart homes fuel the global ceramic sanitary ware market growth. The growing consumer demand for restaurants, schools, offices, shopping malls, and others is expected to further expand the market growth. Moreover, the growing construction project investments by citizens, favorable government policies, and improving consumer disposable income levels are likely to complement the market growth.

Many developing and underdeveloped countries demand toilet sinks or ceramic sanitary ware as they are the most basic. The rising government initiatives to provide basic sanitation access across developing and underdeveloped counties are expected to boost ceramic water closet adoption and thereby stimulate market growth.
However, the high costs of ceramic sanitary ware may hinder the market’s growth.

Segmentation-

On the basis of product type

  • Urinals

  • wash basin

  • water closets

On the basis of end-use

  • Renovation

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Geographically

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • North America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market-106587

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share Due to Growing Technological Developments
Asia Pacific is projected to attain the largest ceramic sanitary ware market share. The growing technological developments in ceramics to augment their sustainability are expected to bolster market growth. China is anticipated to lead the region’s market and witness the fastest growth due to rising government initiatives in hygiene and sanitation. Additionally, the swift infrastructure developments and soaring R&D activities are anticipated to favor the region’s market growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness high growth due to expanding commercial sector and renovation activities.

North America is estimated to gain robust growth due to the growing residential sector. The U.S. is likely to lead the region’s market growth.
Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to exhibit considerable growth due to improving income levels, growing urbanization, favorable government initiatives, and expanding construction and healthcare industries.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Market Players Emphasize Acquisitions and Other Strategies to Garner Growth

The market comprises several key players operating internationally and domestically. Amongst these, Kohler Co., Geberit, LIXIL Group Corporation, and TOTO Ltd. are the major market players. The key market players emphasize production capacity improvements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product innovations to amplify their market presence. For instance, In June 2021, Roca Group completed the acquisition of Sanit, a concealed cisterns and built-in installation sanitary ware systems producer based in Germany. This acquisition is aimed to solidify Roca Group’s presence in Europe.

Report Coverage-

  • It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

  • It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

  • It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

  • It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

  • It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market-106587

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By Product Type (Volume/Value)

      • Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

      • Wash Basins

      • Urinals

      • Others

    • By End-Use (Volume/Value)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Renovation

    • By Region (Volume/Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market-106587

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Advanced Ceramics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Alumina Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, and Others), End-Use (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Engineering Ceramics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type ( Oxide Ceramics, Non-oxide Ceramics ), Application ( Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Energy & power, Industrial, Medical, Others ) and regional forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


