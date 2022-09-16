U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,989.99
    +281.85 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Ceramic Sourcing and Procurement Report with Market Forecast Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Ceramic industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 164.25 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Ceramic Market
Ceramic Market

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/ceramic-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Ceramic Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

1.    Market growth 2022-2026: USD 164.25 Billion
2.    Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%
3.    Top Global Suppliers: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, AGC, and Corning
4.    Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC
5.    Supplier Selection Scope: Cost of ceramics, JIT, Warranty, and Defect rate.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Ceramic market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Ceramic pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Cost-plus pricing model, Volume-based pricing model, and Spot pricing, and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers,
www.spendedge.com/sample-report/ceramic-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Ceramic TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceramic-sourcing-and-procurement-report-with-market-forecast-analysis--spendedge-301625475.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • IBM Gets a Quant Upgrade, But What do the Charts THINK?

    Long-time Real Money subscribers have come to learn I like to combine investment approaches. No one investment approach (fundamental, technical, quantitative) is perfect and better results can come from blending or combining different methods. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has also moved sideways suggesting a balance between buyers and sellers.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • ‘No more companies’: Kanye West's Yeezy is cutting ties with Gap days after rapper says he’s leaving Corporate America—and opening up his own stores

    'He has gotten nowhere,' said West's lawyer about his attempts to work through partnership issues

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • Bristol Myers, AbbVie plan to cut up to 360 California jobs

    Bristol Myers plans to cut up to 261 jobs in two different locations in San Diego, according to the filings. A Bristol Myers spokesperson said the job cuts follow the company's $4.1 billion acquisition of drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics, which closed in August. "All incoming employees received retention packages tied to continued service to BMS for a period of time and have been encouraged to apply to long-term roles at BMS after their retention period ends," the spokesperson said in an email.

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • As FedEx Plunges, Let's Take a Look at a True Global Shipping Giant

    Maersk , the Danish integrated transport and logistics company, is probably the world's largest shipping company and offers container vessels, supply ships, special vessels, terminals. In this daily bar chart of A.P. Moller-Maersk's Denmark-traded shares, below, we can see that prices broke down from a major top pattern earlier this month when prices broke below 16,000. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a sharp decline since March.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    These highly profitable companies offer sustainable competitive advantages that make them no-brainer buys.

  • Chip Stocks Like Nvidia, Intel Keep Plunging to New Lows. It’s No Time to Bargain Hunt.

    Recent developments suggest business trends are getting worse---not better, meaning there could be more downside ahead.

  • Lithium Smashes New Record as Supply Struggles to Feed EV Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitLithium carbonate hit a fresh record

  • Almost 100 Facebook janitors laid off as Silicon Valley service-worker cuts continue

    Nearly 100 Facebook janitors were laid off from the tech giant's California offices Friday, two months after being told their jobs would be safe.

  • Germany Takes Control of Oil Refineries Owned by Russia’s Rosneft

    Berlin, racing to safeguard its energy supplies before its planned ban on Russian oil imports kicks in later this year, said it would place Rosneft’s German subsidiaries under trusteeship.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Chemical Maker Huntsman Cuts Their Q3 Outlook

    Huntsman Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products for consumers and industrial customers - assorted polyurethanes, performance products, and adhesives. The trading volume has been active since February and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a downward trend since February telling us that sellers of this company have been more aggressive than buyers. The OBV line is stalled and beginning to weaken.

  • President Biden Is Cracking Down on Crypto. What’s Ahead for Companies and Investors.

    The White House is sending a signal to the crypto industry that it plans to get tough on exchanges, miners, and token issuers. The industry is already fighting back.

  • FedEx Delivers Stark Warning—Is It the Economy Or the Company?

    FedEx to close offices and cut flights on weak outlook, Southwest and Delta note uptick in business travel, Adobe buys Figma for $20 billion in its largest deal, and other news to start your day.

  • Google is slashing its Area 120 research division even as it plans to ramp up hiring at Google Cloud

    Google LLC may soon cut staff in one division while resuming hiring in another, according to a series of reports. The Alphabet Inc. subsidiary has cut in half the number of projects being worked on by its Area 120 research and development arm, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. Google told the employees working on those projects Tuesday it will terminate them if they don't find other jobs within the company by the end of January, according to the report, which followed .

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch as Fundamentals Stay Strong

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, AbbVie (ABBV), Novartis (NVS), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • The Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.