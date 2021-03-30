U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.68
    -12.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,067.48
    -103.89 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.86
    +39.18 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.35
    -1.21 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.00
    -30.60 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.77 (-3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3290
    +0.5210 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,203.46
    +1,343.17 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.86
    +39.37 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

Cerba healthcare to welcome EQT as new shareholder to foster innovation and continue to meet the healthcare challenges

·6 min read

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX, France, BAAR-ZUG, Switzerland, MONTRÉAL and PARIS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cerba HealthCare, leading player in medical diagnosis, together with Partners Group, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments") have entered into exclusive discussions with EQT Private Equity to enable the Company to pursue its long-term innovation services strategy and enhance services for patients and the medical community.

Cerba Healthcare Logo (CNW Group/PSP Investments)
Cerba Healthcare Logo (CNW Group/PSP Investments)

Cerba Healthcare, headquartered in France and firmly established in Europe and Africa through its historical routine and specialty biology expertise, also operates globally through its clinical trials business unit for the validation of new compounds and vaccines. It stands as a unique group in the diagnosis market, covering the needs for diagnostic tools and expertise for patients, physicians, hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry.

With this new partnership, Cerba HealthCare reinforces its capital structure with its existing shareholders -more than 400 long-time biologists and managers- and its long-term partner, PSP Investments, to sustain the Group's development strategy and current transformation.

Catherine Courboillet, CEO, Cerba HealthCare, states: "Over the past four years, Partners Group has shown a comprehensive understanding of our market and unwavering support in sustaining Cerba HealthCare's growth strategy. In order to continue to fulfill the Group's long-term development, we are excited to welcome a partner that shares the same vision and values, as well as a strong understanding of the importance of cutting-edge, personalized services. It is critical to keep on investing heavily in innovation, IT security and talents in order to drive further and faster our on-going transformation towards better healthcare services for patients. With EQT, we have chosen an experienced partner that will strengthen our European positioning while helping us expand into new markets."

Nicolas Brugère, Partner, Investment Advisor at EQT Partners and Head of EQT France, comments : "EQT has followed Cerba HealthCare for a long time and we are deeply impressed with the company's unique platform for medical diagnoses and superior scientific expertise. Cerba HealthCare is a purpose-driven company with a culture that is well-aligned with EQT's values and we are happy to partner with its management team and with PSP Investments. EQT Private Equity is committed to invest in and future-proof Cerba HealthCare for the long-run to best serve patients and healthcare professionals."

Kim Nguyen, Partner, Private Equity Services, Partners Group, adds: "Cerba HealthCare operates in an important sector and we are proud to have successfully contributed to the sustainable growth strategy of the Company over the last four years. In line with Partners Group's focus on positive stakeholder impact and entrepreneurial governance, Cerba HealthCare has not wavered in its commitment to responding to the COVID-19 crisis. During our holding period, the Company has transformed into a market leader, penetrating new international markets, including in Africa and Italy, further consolidating its expertise in clinical trials and securing leadership in the veterinary biology sector. We are convinced Cerba HealthCare is poised for lasting success and that, after our strong and collaborative partnership, it is the right time and opportunity for all stakeholders that the Company move into its next phase of growth."

Simon Marc, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity, PSP Investments, said: "Since our initial partnership with Cerba HealthCare in 2017, the company has gone from strength to strength, and we are excited to continue supporting Catherine and her talented management team as long term-partners. We look forward to welcoming EQT who has been one of PSP Investments core partners for many years, and who brings tremendous expertise in European healthcare. Together, we will provide the long-term strategic capital to support Cerba HealthCare in achieving its full potential through its next phase of development as a European leader in medical diagnostics."

Following the completion of the deal, which is subject to administrative notifications and regulatory approvals, EQT Private Equity and PSP Investments will work with Cerba HealthCare's management team, led by CEO Catherine Courboillet, to support the numerous growth opportunities of the business. These include the continuation of the Company's highly successful M&A strategy on a global scale, as well as the acceleration of organic growth and development in other segments.

About Cerba HealthCare
Cerba HealthCare, a leading player in medical diagnosis, aims to support the evolution of health systems towards more prevention. It draws on more than 50 years of expertise in clinical pathology to better assess the risk of diseases development, detect and diagnose diseases earlier, and optimize the effectiveness of personalized medicine.

Every day, on 5 continents, the Group's 8 500 employees sustain the transformation of medicine, driven by one deep conviction: to advance diagnosis is to advance health.
Cerba HealthCare, enlightening health.

About PSP Investments
PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with approximately $169.8 billion of net assets as of March 31, 2020. It manages a diversified global portfolio of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and private debt. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages net contributions to the pension funds of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montreal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong.
For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow PSP Investments on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 145 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create broad stakeholder impact through its active ownership and development of growing businesses, attractive real estate and essential infrastructure. With over USD 109 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2020, Partners Group serves a broad range of institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN).
For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 84 billion in raised capital and over EUR 52 billion in assets under management across 17 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.
More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerba-healthcare-to-welcome-eqt-as-new-shareholder-to-foster-innovation-and-continue-to-meet-the-healthcare-challenges-301258936.html

SOURCE PSP Investments

Recommended Stories

  • She's Vaccinated. He Isn't. Now What?

    NEW YORK — Burly and well over 6 feet tall, Andre Duncan takes pride in carrying the groceries for his wife, Michelle, and views himself as her personal bodyguard. Now, she is his: Ever since she got the coronavirus vaccine in February, Michelle Duncan, who works in hospital management, has insisted she run their errands alone. When she goes shopping, Andre Duncan, who is unvaccinated, stays home. Andre Duncan, 44, said he feels gratitude but also guilt, and that tension has altered the dynamic of their marriage. “She has to take risks and chances on her own, when that’s my partner, that’s my honey.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As of this week, more than 145 million shots have gone into arms since the vaccine began rolling out in the United States in December. But amid supply chain snarls and inconsistent state-by-state eligibility rules, just 16% of Americans are fully vaccinated. As a result, an untold number of households now find themselves divided, with one partner, spouse, parent or adult child vaccinated and others waiting, sometimes impatiently, for their number to come up. Now, after a year spent navigating job losses and lockdowns, sickness and fear, some families are experiencing the long-awaited arrival of vaccines with not elation or relief, but a fraught combination of confusion, jealousy or guilt. “In that moment that I got the vaccine, instead of, ‘I should be so super-happy, I survived this nonsense,’ instead of all that I felt the biggest guilt of my life,” said Lolo Saney, 65, an elementary schoolteacher who lives in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Her mother, who lives abroad, is still waiting. In New York, people who hold certain jobs and have certain conditions are eligible. And while people age 30 and older were made eligible this week, it will be weeks or even months before any number of partners or spouses of nurses or teachers, or those straddling previous age thresholds, are able to secure coveted vaccine appointments. Some of the newly vaccinated are finding that the tentative return to normalcy is at least partly on hold as they navigate uncharted new worries: how to coexist with and care for relatives, roommates and partners who are not yet vaccinated. Although the Biden administration directed states to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1, at the current pace, the entire population might not be vaccinated until August — and that assumes all pledges of supply are met, and children eventually qualify for vaccines, according to a New York Times analysis. Adding to the complexity is the fact that even if every adult in a home gets vaccinated, any young children will likely not be for some time; while in New York, people 16 and older will become eligible on April 6, vaccine trials for young children have only just begun. Until then, some who were the first in their families to be vaccinated are finding that the shots come freighted with new responsibilities: shopping for groceries, going to the laundromat, visiting the sick. Just-released data shows the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provide strong protection against infections, easing fears that vaccinated people could pass on the virus to others. But the data is new, and the vaccinated have spent months wondering whether their newfound freedoms, like trips to the movie theater or dinner with friends, could bring the virus home to loved ones. “These are all layers that just weigh heavy on everybody, and can sometimes cause more anxiety and tension and depression,” said George James, a therapist with the Council for Relationships, a Philadelphia-based mental health center that focuses on couples and families. But one possible plus of the past tumultuous year, he said, was that families may now be better equipped to navigate this new twist. “That doesn’t mean that families aren’t in crisis or overwhelmed or at their breaking point,” James said. “But if I was to look at it as a whole, I think there has been more strength and resiliency and ability to say, ‘OK, we figured this out, we can figure this next thing out.’” Ashraya Gupta, 34, was vaccinated because she teaches high school science, and teachers were made eligible for the vaccine in January. She now has the pleasure of planning vacations, weekends away with friends and movie theater outings. But life for her as-yet-unvaccinated partner, Colin Kinniburgh, 30 — a freelance journalist, with whom she lives in Brooklyn — is largely unchanged from the year of lockdown. Recently, Gupta spent a weekend away with a friend, a schoolteacher who was also vaccinated. It was the first time she had seen that friend in over a year, she said — and one of the few times she and Kinniburgh have been apart since the outbreak began. The weekend was restorative, she said, for both of them. “I thought, ‘Once I get this vaccine I might be able to do more things that will make me feel able to function,’” Gupta said. “Which I think is ultimately good for him and good for our relationship.” For others, like Andre Duncan in Harlem, the situation has created a strain. He feels that he is failing in his duty as a husband, he said, when his wife asks him not to join her on the grocery run. “She believes she is protecting me, and it is the right thing to do, and I feel like I don’t want her to,” he said. He added: “It takes a lot from the relationship.” Others have found themselves struggling to overcome more intense feelings of guilt. Saney, the teacher from Greenwich Village, said some members of her immediate family do not yet qualify for the vaccine, and she longs to be face to face with them safely. But causing her greater anguish is the fact that her mother, an 89-year-old U.S. citizen, has been stuck in their home country of Iran where she was on a visit before the pandemic began, and unable to get a shot. “It is against all the codes of ethics that I was raised with that you don’t do anything good for yourself until you do it for your loved ones first,” Saney said, beginning to cry. “All my life I put them first, and it is the first time in this older age I feel most terrible because I did it before they got it,” she said. Food delivery workers like Gustavo Ajche, 38, were made eligible for the vaccine in February. For Ajche, getting the shot before his wife, Lorena de Ajche, a nanny who was not yet eligible, became an opportunity to give the vaccine a trial run on others’ behalf — and to prove its safety to friends and family who are skeptical. “I’m the only one vaccinated in my home,” said Gustavo Ajche, who received his first vaccine shot in February. He and his wife live with some of their cousins in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, he said, and they closely watched as he developed a fever after his second shot this month: “They see me as a trial.” In some cases, the imbalance in vaccine status is a choice. Jason Bass, 51, said he has declined to get vaccinated so far because he believes the accelerated emergency rollout did not allow enough time for scientists to study long-term effects. Yet his wife, Denise, a nurse, was among the first cohort to be eligible in the state; she has been vaccinated for months. Life is different in small ways, Bass said. For example, when the couple go on Target runs, his wife goes into the store while he stays in the car, he said. But for his wife, who saw up close the ravages of COVID-19 in the hospital where she works, there is a major change, he added, one with far-reaching effects on her unvaccinated family members: stress reduction. “She feels much better,” her husband said. She now works in a clinic administering the vaccine. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • White House: Biden committed to nominating first Black woman to Supreme Court

    During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is “absolutely” committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

  • China FTSE Bond Index Inclusion to Take Much Longer Than Planned

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese sovereign bonds will have the sixth-largest weighting in FTSE Russell’s flagship World Government Bond Index, though global investors have three times longer than they expected to grow their holdings to that level.The index compiler will add Chinese bonds in October in phases over a period of three years, longer than the 12 months initially envisioned after market feedback, FTSE said in a statement. They would comprise 5.25% of the index on a market value-weighted basis, based on prices as of March 25, giving China a slightly bigger weighting than the U.K.Global funds have already been piling into Chinese sovereign debt, which has acted as a haven during the recent bond selloff, given its yield advantage and inclusion in two other bond indexes. Still, the longer phase-in period for FTSE indicates some investors are concerned about issues including market liquidity, while Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund has also been waiting on the decision.“It’s a sensible decision for a slower process given the potential sizable monthly inflow,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. “It highlights the still slow process of accessing China’s onshore bond market by some investors, likely Japanese lifers who are one of the key users of the WGBI, but still it’s very good news to induce broader-based global investments into China.”Liu expects China sovereign bonds to see total inflows of $130 billion to $156 billion from the inclusion, which could boost foreign buying this year to as much as 1.5 trillion yuan ($228 billion), or at least 30% higher than 2020. Analysts from HSBC Holdings Plc. and Maybank Kim Eng are forecasting inflows of $130 billion.China Bonds to See Inflows of $105b to $156b From FTSE InclusionThe WGBI is widely followed by Japanese investors, including GPIF, which manages $1.6 trillion. Purchases of Chinese bonds by Japan started to pick up in late 2016 and the pace has accelerated in the past two years, according to balance-of-payments data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance. A rolling 12-month sum of net buying reached 707.4 billion yen ($6.4 billion) in January.China’s loose correlation with other debt markets has been a major reason for its outperformance amid a selloff in global peers. The nation’s 10-year benchmark bond yield has risen just four basis points this year compared with a more than 80 basis point climb in yield for similar-dated Treasuries. Still, there’s a spread of around 145 basis points between the two securities.Global investors bought about 320 billion yuan of Chinese debt as of the end of February, according to data from the central bank. They own around 11% of the Chinese sovereign bond market, Bloomberg calculations show.“A more conservative implementation schedule is appropriate” due to the passive nature of the index mandate and the inflows expected from the inclusion, FTSE said in the statement. “Some clients may need longer onboarding time to access the market.”U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaThe World Government Bond Index comprises of debt from more than 20 countries, with Japan having the biggest weighting in Asia at more than 16% once China’s inclusion is complete. The index provider owned by the London Stock Exchange Group adjusted its inclusion threshold for Chinese government bonds just this month following feedback from market participants.“China’s bond market has already been the second largest in the world, so isn’t a surprise for China to have a similar weighting as the U.K.,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Chinese sovereign bonds could see inflows of about $150 billion from the inclusion, while foreign ownership will likely rise further to as much as 20% of the total, he said.FTSE is the last of the three main index compilers to add Chinese debt after Bloomberg Barclays and JPMorgan Chase & Co. It announced the decision in September. Bloomberg Barclays is owned by Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.(Updates with more analyst flow estimates in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Favored in ‘Reopening Trade’ Hit Turbulence

    The sectors that benefited most from the pandemic-inspired shift to working from home have fallen hard since late January, while hot technology firms and blank-check merger companies have tumbled from their highs.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Canoo’s Stock Is Cratering. The EV Maker Is Changing Direction.

    The electric-car stock's fourth-quarter results were unsurprising, but news from a conference call to discuss the numbers has slammed the shares.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 30, 2021

    The Euro is trading lower against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday as accelerating U.S. vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package stoked inflation expectations, driving up Treasury yields and making the greenback a more attractive investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Arguably the most controversial on the Street, penny stocks are a hot-button issue. Usually, there isn’t a lot of middle-ground with respect to these tickers priced for less than $5 apiece. Dividing market watchers into two distinct groups, both sides present valid arguments laying out the pros and cons. Sure, there is reason enough to be skeptical. Often, a cheap stock is cheap for a reason, with the low share price potentially reflecting an underlying problem with the business, whether it be poor fundamentals or unbeatable headwinds. That said, a bargain price tag isn’t always indicative of a lost cause. For some, better days are on the horizon, and for very little money, investors can control a lot more shares. Therefore, even minor upward movements could result in massive percentage gains, and thus, significant returns. As the nature of these investments makes it difficult to gauge the strength of their long-term growth prospects, one effective stock selecting strategy is to follow the analysts’ advice. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on two penny stocks that have garnered glowing reviews from the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers massive upside potential. Savara, Inc. (SVRA) We’ll start with Savara, a biotech company focused on orphan lung diseases. Savara’s main focus is on autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare condition in which protein material builds up in the lungs and prevents effective breathing. Current treatment involves a patient admission to intensive care, full anesthesia, and a literal ‘washing out’ of the lungs – an invasive and difficult procedure. Savara is researching medical alternatives. The company’s lead drug candidate, molgradex, is an inhalant medication designed as a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; in short, it is targeted on the autoimmune flaw that prevents the body’s natural self-cleansing of the lungs. Molgradex has an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA, and has completed its Phase 3 IMPALA clinical study, with some mixed results. It missed the primary endpoint, but met a key secondary endpoint, and the company in December stated that it planned to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss further studies. Those discussions led to an open-label follow-up period, a study that focused on long-term safety in the use of molgradex for patients with aPAP. The study followed 128 patients over periods between 48 and 72 weeks, and showed improvements on two independent measures of gas exchange in the lungs. Considering these positive results, the company is starting molgradex on the IMPALA 2 study, an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, to begin in 2Q21. Currently going for $1.71 apiece, some members of the Street believe Savara's share price reflects an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi who believes SVRA is an "ideal value pick." “We believe that Molgradex has the potential to be a game-changing therapeutic for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)... With a compelling MOA at its back, we have strong conviction in the clinical POS for Molgradex in a Phase 3 study (IMPALA 2), which we believe can improve upon its existing dataset in the 24-week double-blind Phase 2b/3 IMPALA 1 study in 138 aPAP patients that showed favorable safety... Therefore, we have a strong conviction that SVRA shares have the potential to make a comeback in valuation with Molgradex in IMPALA 2,which is expected to commence in 2Q21," Rahimi opined. "Importantly," the analyst added, "Molgradex has already received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. (with eligibility for seven years exclusivity) and EU (potential for 10 years exclusivity) as well as FDA Fast Track Designation and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, building up validation for Molgradex in aPAP." To this end, Rahimi rates SVRA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), while setting a $7 price target. This target suggests shares could soar 309% in the next year. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here) Overall, SVRA has 3 recent analyst reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The average price target stands tall at $4.67, which suggests the stock has room for 173% upside in the next 12 months. (See SVRA stock analysis on TipRanks) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Next up, Aquestive Therapeutics, is a diversified biotech firm with a range of products in all stages of the development pipeline, from pre-clinical to fully approved and on the market. Aquestive uses a unique film-based delivery mechanism for its medications. It has adapted the film delivery system for dosing through several locations in the mouth, including inside the cheek, under the tongue, and on the tongue. This company’s major news item in the past few months was the FDA rejection of the New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant buccal film. This medication is a formulation of diazepam, a well-known tranquilizer frequently used to treat seizures. Libervant, dosed through a buccal (inside the cheek) film, was designed to treat seizure clusters. In response to the NDA, the FDA sent Aquestive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) outlining issues with the drug. The CRL specifically cited lower drug exposure levels in patients in certain weight groups. However, there were no other safety or clinical issues cited. After meeting with the FDA, Aquestive revised the weight-based dosing regimen, and is preparing a new NDA for Libervant. The company does not believe that further clinical studies are necessary, and expects to complete the NDA submission in 2Q21. Once the application is sent, the company anticipates a six month process of review. Analyst Jason Butler, in his coverage of this stock for JMP Securities, points out that the key driver here is the resubmission of the Libervant NDA. “[The] company recently gained clarity from the FDA on the acceptability of the company’s revised proposed weight-based dosing regimen, in combination with new modeling and simulations, in a Type A meeting in October 2020 and the company’s subsequent submission of the planned dosing regimen and modeling in December. In the past few weeks, the agency has asked for formatting changes for the safety section of the resubmission and for the company to show the predictive nature of the PK model vs. the observed data from the cross-over study. We view these activities as readily accomplishable..." Butler noted. Butler summed up, "We remain confident in the regulatory path for Libervant and anticipate approval this year, maintaining our 85% probability of approval." Looking forward to a successful resubmission, Butler rates Aquestive’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $17 price target implies an upside of 315% in the next 12 months. (To watch Butler’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 100% Street support, or 5 Buy ratings to be exact, the message is clear: AQST is a Strong Buy. The $15 average price target brings the upside potential to ~266%. (See AQST stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Inherited $500K? Or $1 million? Here’s how to make that money act like a monthly pension

    With the right asset allocation and withdrawal strategy, investors may not worry so much about the large sum of money in their accounts.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Deliveroo Expected to Price London IPO at Bottom of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc is likely to price shares in its initial public offering at 390 pence each, the bottom of the range at which they were marketed, as reluctant investors and nervous markets weigh on London’s biggest listing this year.The sale will raise 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) at that price, assuming the company and its shareholders sell all of the 384.6 million shares on offer, below the 1.77 billion pounds that Deliveroo could have garnered at the high end of the range. Books on the offering close Tuesday at 1 p.m. London time, according to terms on the expected pricing seen by Bloomberg News, with trading to begin Wednesday.Deliveroo’s offering, which will value the company at 7.6 billion pounds, has been plagued by a growing list of funds saying they won’t buy shares over concerns that the company’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices. Hundreds of riders are also expected to refuse to make deliveries when the shares begin trading on Wednesday.Some institutions have also balked at the company’s dual-class share structure, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years, saying it throws up issues around corporate governance.Deliveroo has orders for multiple times the number of shares on offer, and 30% of the deal has been reserved for three anchor investors, a person familiar with the transaction said.Although the company has been pitching its lockdown gains to investors, shares of peers such as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Delivery Hero SE and meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE have fallen this year as the vaccine rollout has raised hopes of economies reopening.The protests and public shunning of the IPO have put a damper on what was seen as a flagship offering for London after Brexit. The City has worked hard to highlight its status as a global financial center, studying ways to attract more high-growth listings like Deliveroo and bring the market closer in line with heavyweights New York and Hong Kong.But the tepid response to Deliveroo is a blow to the government’s impending revamp of the U.K. listing rules, which include proposals like allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, London is still hemorrhaging unicorns to New York, like used-car platform Cazoo Ltd. and medical startup Babylon, which is said to weigh floating in the U.S.Deliveroo on Monday narrowed the price range to 3.90 pounds to 4.10 pounds a share, in the lower half of an indicative range of 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds. At the high end of the original target, the company would have had a stock market value of 8.8 billion pounds.There are other signs the buoyant IPO market at the start of the year is beginning to lose steam. One week ago, Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc disappointed in its debut, erasing gains of as much as 16%. The stock is now trading below its offer price.Other deals have been pulled altogether. The owners of GV Gold PJSC, a Russian miner backed by BlackRock Inc., put its IPO on indefinite hold Monday, days after Belgian soccer team Club Brugge postponed a Brussels listing. Italy’s Leonardo SpA also canceled the U.S. IPO of its DRS unit last Wednesday.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds details on demand for the offering in fifth paragraph, performance of food-delivery stocks in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil ends higher as traders expect shipping delays to persist, even as the Suez Canal is cleared

    Oil futures end higher Monday, shaking off earlier losses, with traders expecting shipping delays to persist, even as one of the world's largest container vessels has been freed in the Suez Canal.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF

    A new ETF will launch from Ark Invest covering the space sector launches Tuesday. The fund’s initial holdings are out now and offer a glimpse into the new ETF's investment thesis. Ark Space ETF: The highly anticipated Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX) will debut. The ETF was filed by Ark Invest back in January. The ETF is actively managed and will hold at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign companies that are engaged in the company’s theme of space exploration and innovation. Space exploration is defined as “leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.” The ETF will hold between 40 and 55 holdings and comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%. The Ark Space ETF's Holdings: Here's a look at the holdings in the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF as of March 26 by weighting in the ETF: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB): a company that provides GPS, laser and optical technologies that power industries like agriculture, architecture, engineering and construction. The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT): an ETF from Ark Funds that invests in some of the largest names in the 3D printing space. Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ: KTOS): a national security company that is developing transformative technology and systems. L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX): the company is a large defense contractor and also has divisions for communication infrastructure and avionics for the commercial aviation market. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): China’s second-largest e-commerce company. Komatsu: the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world covering construction, mining and utility equipment. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT): the largest defense contractor in the world. It has business segments in aeronautics, mission systems, missiles and fire control and space systems. Iridium Communications: (NASDAQ: IRDM): a mobile voice and data communications company with a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Thales SA: a French aerospace and defense company that is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors. Boeing (NYSE: BA): aerospace and defense firm that also has a large space and security segment. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): leading designer of graphics processing units. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR): commercial aerospace designer and manufacturer of items such as fuselage systems, propulsion systems and wing systems. Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): makes automatic test systems for use in several industries including aerospace and defense. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): parent company of Google, YouTube, Verily, Waymo and other segments and one of largest technology companies in the world. Dassault Systems: a provider of computer-assisted design and product software for industries that include aerospace and defense. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY): a government contractor that operates in four segments of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics and engineered systems. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN): offers GPS hardware and software for the fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation and marine industries. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): the company is developing a passenger flight service to space. Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN): operates in applied technology, engineered films and Aerostar divisions serving agricultural, construction, aerospace, defense and other markets. Airbus: one of largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV): an unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and satellite company serving the U.S. government and international governments. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA): the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company and one of the largest Chinese companies. Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ELST): produces products for defense, homeland security and commercial flight companies. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): streaming company operating in the U.S. and international markets with over 20 million subscribers domestically. Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI): an aerospace and defense supplier. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON): it operates with four business segments including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and safety and productivity. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): an electric vehicle company that also has a drone business seeking FAA certification. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): one of world’s largest semiconductor companies. Tencent Holdings: one of largest companies in the world covering internet services and gaming holdings. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS): engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for more than 50,000 customers globally including the aerospace and defense sectors. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): it designs automation software for companies in the semiconductor sector. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX): a leader in the field-programmable gate array circuit market that designs and sells chips to third party companies. Meituan: a Chinese company offering shopping and retail services for customers. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): an application software company helping customers in industries like manufacturing, engineering and construction. Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): a SPAC taking Archer, an eVTOL company, public. Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): a SPAC taking Joby Aviation, an eVTOL company, public. Not Just A Space ETF: The holdings in the ETF could change by Tuesday when the fund is launched. The current holdings show that the fund will not only own pure play space companies, but also companies that could benefit from growing connectivity around the world. Many of the names in the ETF are — like Netflix, Alibaba and Amazon. It is also surprising to see an existing 3D printing ETF make up the second-largest holding rather than individual 3D printing stocks. As an actively managed ETF, the holdings could change over the coming days. Several pure play space companies going public via SPAC appear to be omitted from the space ETF. Photo courtesy of Nvidia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArk Funds, Illumina Invest In SomaLogic SPAC Deal: What Investors Should KnowDraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s how you can save money on capital-gains taxes when you sell your home

    "My will gives my wife my house. When she sells after my death, how will her cost basis be determined?"