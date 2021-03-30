U.S. markets closed

Cerba healthcare to welcome EQT as new shareholder to foster innovation and continue to meet the healthcare challenges

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX, France, BAAR-ZUG, Switzerland, MONTRÉAL and PARIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerba HealthCare, leading player in medical diagnosis, together with Partners Group, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments") have entered into exclusive discussions with EQT Private Equity to enable the Company to pursue its long-term innovation services strategy and enhance services for patients and the medical community.

Cerba Healthcare Logo
Cerba Healthcare Logo

Cerba Healthcare, headquartered in France and firmly established in Europe and Africa through its historical routine and specialty biology expertise, also operates globally through its clinical trials business unit for the validation of new compounds and vaccines. It stands as a unique group in the diagnosis market, covering the needs for diagnostic tools and expertise for patients, physicians, hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry.

With this new partnership, Cerba HealthCare reinforces its capital structure with its existing shareholders -more than 400 long-time biologists and managers- and its long-term partner, PSP Investments, to sustain the Group's development strategy and current transformation.

Catherine Courboillet, CEO, Cerba HealthCare, states: "Over the past four years, Partners Group has shown a comprehensive understanding of our market and unwavering support in sustaining Cerba HealthCare's growth strategy. In order to continue to fulfill the Group's long-term development, we are excited to welcome a partner that shares the same vision and values, as well as a strong understanding of the importance of cutting-edge, personalized services. It is critical to keep on investing heavily in innovation, IT security and talents in order to drive further and faster our on-going transformation towards better healthcare services for patients. With EQT, we have chosen an experienced partner that will strengthen our European positioning while helping us expand into new markets."

Nicolas Brugère, Partner, Investment Advisor at EQT Partners and Head of EQT France, comments : "EQT has followed Cerba HealthCare for a long time and we are deeply impressed with the company's unique platform for medical diagnoses and superior scientific expertise. Cerba HealthCare is a purpose-driven company with a culture that is well-aligned with EQT's values and we are happy to partner with its management team and with PSP Investments. EQT Private Equity is committed to invest in and future-proof Cerba HealthCare for the long-run to best serve patients and healthcare professionals."

Kim Nguyen, Partner, Private Equity Services, Partners Group, adds: "Cerba HealthCare operates in an important sector and we are proud to have successfully contributed to the sustainable growth strategy of the Company over the last four years. In line with Partners Group's focus on positive stakeholder impact and entrepreneurial governance, Cerba HealthCare has not wavered in its commitment to responding to the COVID-19 crisis. During our holding period, the Company has transformed into a market leader, penetrating new international markets, including in Africa and Italy, further consolidating its expertise in clinical trials and securing leadership in the veterinary biology sector. We are convinced Cerba HealthCare is poised for lasting success and that, after our strong and collaborative partnership, it is the right time and opportunity for all stakeholders that the Company move into its next phase of growth."

Simon Marc, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity, PSP Investments, said: "Since our initial partnership with Cerba HealthCare in 2017, the company has gone from strength to strength, and we are excited to continue supporting Catherine and her talented management team as long term-partners. We look forward to welcoming EQT who has been one of PSP Investments core partners for many years, and who brings tremendous expertise in European healthcare. Together, we will provide the long-term strategic capital to support Cerba HealthCare in achieving its full potential through its next phase of development as a European leader in medical diagnostics."

Following the completion of the deal, which is subject to administrative notifications and regulatory approvals, EQT Private Equity and PSP Investments will work with Cerba HealthCare's management team, led by CEO Catherine Courboillet, to support the numerous growth opportunities of the business. These include the continuation of the Company's highly successful M&A strategy on a global scale, as well as the acceleration of organic growth and development in other segments.

About Cerba HealthCare
Cerba HealthCare, a leading player in medical diagnosis, aims to support the evolution of health systems towards more prevention. It draws on more than 50 years of expertise in clinical pathology to better assess the risk of diseases development, detect and diagnose diseases earlier, and optimize the effectiveness of personalized medicine.

Every day, on 5 continents, the Group's 8 500 employees sustain the transformation of medicine, driven by one deep conviction: to advance diagnosis is to advance health.
Cerba HealthCare, enlightening health.

About PSP Investments
PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with approximately $169.8 billion of net assets as of March 31, 2020. It manages a diversified global portfolio of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and private debt. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages net contributions to the pension funds of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montreal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong.
For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow PSP Investments on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 145 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create broad stakeholder impact through its active ownership and development of growing businesses, attractive real estate and essential infrastructure. With over USD 109 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2020, Partners Group serves a broad range of institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN).
For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 84 billion in raised capital and over EUR 52 billion in assets under management across 17 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.
More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Press contacts: Cerba Healthcare, Emmanuelle Saby, +33 6 09 10 76, emmanuelle.saby@cerbahealthcare.com; PSP Investments, Maria Constantinescu, 1 844 525 3795, media@investpsp.ca; EQT, Brunswick Paris : Benoit Grange, (+ 33 6 14 45 09 26); Hugues Boëton, (+33 6 79 99 27 15), eqtfrance@brunswickgroup.com; Press contact EQT : press@eqtpartners.com - +46 8 506 55 334; Partners Group, Jenny Blinch, +44 207 575 2571, jennyblinch@partnersgroup.com

SOURCE PSP Investments; Cerba Healthcare

