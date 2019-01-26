Cerberus, Centerbridge File Joint Bid for German Lender NordLB

(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management and Centerbridge Partners have filed a joint bid for a stake in German lender NordLB, people familiar with the offer said.

Nord LB Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buerkle said in a statement earlier the lender still remained open to a public solution and the company was considering a joint offer, without specifying the bidders. The offer period ended at midnight.

Read more about how a NordLB failure could ripple through the savings banks.

The offer comes after efforts to reach an agreement to recapitalize one of the country’s largest public-sector lenders hit an impasse that threatened to send ripples through a key pillar of the banking system.

