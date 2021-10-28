U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

Cerberus Sentinel Announces Acquisition of RED74

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands service offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired RED74, a New Jersey-based managed security services provider.

Under terms of the agreement, RED74 will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing integrated risk managed services to a diverse set of national customers. Tim Coleman, president of RED74, will help in the migration and continue to build out the customer base and services in the Northeastern U.S.

“RED74 is an excellent addition for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “Tim has built a strong team, and we know his continued support in the Cerberus Sentinel family will have a great impact. Tim’s excitement to join a national firm is contagious. Working with him and his team has been and will continue to be a pleasure.”

“A strong cybersecurity stance is crucial not only to IT resource management, but to the core business functions of all organizations,” said Tim Coleman, president of RED74. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Cerberus Sentinel team and contribute to the mission of ensuring the protection and continued success of our customers.”

RED74 will continue to be based in New Jersey. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:
Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President
Cerberus Sentinel
617-838-4183
charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
CISO@gatewayir.com


