Cerberus Sentinel to become CISO Global, Inc.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation
·5 min read
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

Name change and new brand, logo reflect global mission, growth focused on building a culture of cybersecurity

Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., today announced plans for a corporate rebrand and launch. At the heart of the rebranding is a change of the company name to CISO Global, Inc., and an update to its corporate logo. The new brand identity marks another major milestone in the evolution of Cerberus Sentinel, embodies the enthusiasm of its employees, and is indicative of the company's movement forward.

Reflecting its growth since 2019 on three continents, including North America, South America, and Europe, CISO Global leaders believe that creating a strong parent brand in the marketplace is essential while ensuring the new identity matches the global enterprise the company is actively becoming.

“CISO Global was founded to bring cybersecurity professionals together on a global basis,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of CISO Global. “We have assembled a world-class leadership team, and we have successfully brought together 16 organizations globally. It is time for our name to reflect who we are as an organization.”

“The distributed nature of cybersecurity requires global capabilities to properly address the demands and complexities of today's business environment,” said Ashley Devoto, president and CISO of CISO Global. “We are on a mission to demystify and accelerate our clients’ journey to cyber resilience, empowering organizations to securely grow, operate, and innovate. The company’s M&A growth strategy has been one that takes into account the cybersecurity market’s $2 trillion opportunity as well as the cyber talent shortfall. That, combined with growing cybersecurity compliance complexities and requirements, including those by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Defense Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), means that businesses are facing mounting pressure often beyond their capacity to manage internally.”

CISO Global has a presence in North America, South America, and the United Kingdom. The company’s unique operational approach ensures that all employees reap the benefits as stockholders and are engaged in helping customers build a culture of cybersecurity to best protect their organizations.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a global industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our plans for a corporate rebrand and launch; our belief that the new brand identity marks another major milestone in the evolution of Cerberus Sentinel, embodies the enthusiasm of our employees, and is indicative of the our movement forward; the belief of our leaders that creating a strong parent brand in the marketplace is essential while ensuring the new identity matches the global enterprise we are actively becoming; our belief that the distributed nature of cybersecurity requires global capabilities to properly address the demands and complexities of today’s business environment; our mission to demystify and accelerate our clients’ journey to cyber resilience, empowering organizations to securely grow, operate, and innovate; our belief that our M&A growth strategy has been one that takes into account the cybersecurity market’s $2 trillion opportunity as well as the cyber talent shortfall, and that, combined with growing cybersecurity compliance complexities and requirements, means that businesses are facing mounting pressure often beyond their capacity to manage internally; our belief that our unique operational approach ensures that all employees reap the benefits as stockholders and are engaged in helping customers build a culture of cybersecurity to best protect their organizations; and the proposed timing of the name change.  These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the  Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Neil Stinchcombe, CMO
Cerberus Sentinel
480-500-7294
Neil.Stinchcombe@cerberussentinel.com

Public Relations Contact:
Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com

Corporate Communications
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310-299-1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


