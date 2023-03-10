U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,195.65
    -131.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

CERBERUS SENTINEL TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 35th ANNUAL ROTH CONFERENCE

Cerberus Sentinel
·2 min read
Cerberus Sentinel
Cerberus Sentinel

Scottsdale, AZ, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO) an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., today announces the Company’s participation presenting at the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Event

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date

March 12-14, 2023

Location

Dana Point, CA

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology, Media & AgTech and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration

To schedule a meeting with David Jemmett or Ashley Devoto, please contact Hilary Meyers:
Email: hilary.meyers@cerberussentinel.com
Direct: 602-717-6395

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

About Cerberus Sentinel
Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The Company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Public Relations Contact:
Corporate Communications
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310-299-1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • Why Charles Schwab Is Taking a Beating Along With Bank Stocks

    On Thursday, bank stocks got hammered, and so did shares of brokerage firm Charles Schwab, which dropped 13%. On Friday the pain continued, with Schwab suffering another 6% decline by midday. No doubt many investors are scratching their heads as to why Schwab would fall in line with bank stocks.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • SVB collapse highlights $620 billion hole lurking in banks’ balance sheets

    The spike in interest rates has been devastating for the value of their securities portfolios, meaning many carry around billions in unrealized losses that could pose a problem if funding dries up.

  • SVB’s Balance-Sheet Time Bomb Was ‘Sitting in Plain Sight,’ Short Seller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The problems that triggered SVB Financial Group Inc.’s death spiral were hiding in plain sight in the firm’s earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Mon

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Bank of America (BAC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • SVB Financial CEO Greg Becker Sold $3.6 Million in Stock Nearly Two Weeks Ago

    President and CEO Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of shares through a trading plan in late February. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks smoked after jobs beat and SVB collapses

    U.S. stocks got smoked on Friday after the crucial jobs report came in warmer than expected and jitters over the stunning failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) continued to weigh on markets.

  • Short Sellers Make $500 Million on SVB’s Demise. Collecting Won’t Be Easy

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group’s record plunge on Thursday minted short sellers roughly half a billion dollars in paper profits. But they now face a challenge: how to close their positions.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thi

  • Cathie Wood Makes a Big Prediction on the Future of Banks

    The crisis at two California banks sparked a CNBC discussion on cryptocurrency and technology in banking trends.

  • First Republic, Western Alliance calm contagion worries from SVB meltdown

    The disclosures come after banking regulators shut California-based SVB after a failed share sale that triggered worries of a liquidity crisis, hammered bank stocks and rippled through global markets. Western Alliance reported total deposits of $61.5 billion and warned of a moderate decline from these levels by the end of the quarter due to seasonal and monthly activity, but affirmed its full-year deposit growth forecast of 13% to 17%. Its investment portfolio is less than 15% of total bank assets and only less than 2% of total bank assets is categorized as available for sale.

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • Meta Plans New Layoffs That Could Match Last Year’s in Scope

    Meta Platforms is planning additional job cuts in multiple rounds over the coming months that in total would be roughly the same magnitude as the 13% reduction in its workforce last year.

  • SVB Spectacularly Fails After Unthinkable Heresy Becomes Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Greg Becker sat in a red armchair at an invite-only conference in Los Angeles last week, legs crossed, one hand cutting through air. Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withd

  • SVB Financial Fails, Silicon Valley Bank Closed; Many Bank Stocks Still Reeling

    The FDIC said SVB Financial has failed, with Silicon Valley Bank closed by regulators. Bank stocks are falling again Friday, but off lows.

  • SVB Collapse Stops Big Fed Rate Hike Bets In Their Tracks, Hammers U.S. Stocks

    Another hot jobs report should have consolidated bets on a 50 basis point Fed rate hike. Then came the SVB collapse.

  • Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?

    Greg Becker, the chief executive officer who presided over the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, joined the company three decades ago as a loan officer. The executive cut his teeth during the dotcom bubble and later steered the startup-focused lender in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. The company's operations abruptly came to a halt on Friday as California banking regulators moved quickly to shut it down in what became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis.