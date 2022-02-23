Cerberus Sentinel Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell Feb. 23

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

David Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (Nasdaq: CISO), rang The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in New York Feb. 23 with company leaders and board members, celebrating their listing on Nasdaq (Jan. 14).

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (Nasdaq: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., marked the occasion of its Nasdaq listing (Jan. 14, 2022) with CEO David Jemmett ringing The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City today. Jemmett was joined by Cerberus Sentinel senior leadership and board of directors.



"At Cerberus Sentinel, we are building something unique," said Jemmett. "By assembling the best-of-the-best cybersecurity companies with the industry's smartest people, we're giving businesses what they need most: a team backed by proven technologies and processes that they can trust. We have a major part to play in the battle against the onslaught of cyber threats we see every day, including nation-state sponsored attacks on the digital infrastructure we rely on for nearly everything – banking, food, energy, healthcare, telecoms, even the internet."

Since the inception of Cerberus Sentinel in 2019, the company has designed its business model to meet this challenge by acquiring seasoned teams of experts who specialize in cybersecurity and compliance. With the wide gap in talent and resources to match these ongoing threats, Cerberus Sentinel has grown largely through acquisitions to help secure organizations and their people.

"But, instead of just employing those experts, we've made them owners," said Jemmett. "When a company joins Cerberus Sentinel, all employees earn in and become shareholders. So, we're all in it together, working to safeguard organizations, side-by-side, where cybersecurity is a culture not a product."

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @CerberusCSC, or at www.cerberussentinel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Neil Stinchcombe, CMO

Cerberus Sentinel

480-500-7294

Neil.Stinchcombe@cerberussentinel.com

Public Relations:

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

cathy@eskenzipr.com

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CISO@gatewayir.com

