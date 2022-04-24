U.S. markets closed

Cereals Sourcing and Procurement Market Will Have an Incremental Spend of USD 5.25 Billion: SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Cereals Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cereals market will grow at a CAGR of 2.53% during 2022-2026. Prices will increase by 1%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

Cereals Market
Cereals Market



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.



Top Cereals suppliers listed in this report:

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the cereals procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Some of the leading cereals suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:.

  • Marico Ltd

  • B&G Foods Inc

  • Kellogg Co



www.spendedge.com/report/cereals-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Top Selling Report:

  1. Seafood - Forecast and Analysis: This seafood procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for seafood requirements. In addition, most adopted and high potential pricing models considered by buyers have been analyzed in this report, which will help understand business scopes for revenue expansion.

  2. Butter Sourcing and Procurement Report: The butter procurement market report provides a detailed analysis into various supplier selection criteria, RFX questions, supplier evaluation metrics, and the service level agreements that the buyers should consider adopting to achieve significant cost savings, streamline the procurement process, and reduce category TCO while sourcing for butter requirements.

  3. Cheese - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing for cheese requirements.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Cereals that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Cereals TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cereals-sourcing-and-procurement-market-will-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-5-25-billion-spendedge-301530781.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

