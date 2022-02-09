U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.52
    +52.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,778.67
    +315.89 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,382.11
    +187.66 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.68
    +32.30 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.27
    +0.91 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9400
    -0.0140 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4480
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,904.74
    +513.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.03
    +21.32 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.22
    +85.15 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Cerebral Palsy Market to register a growth of USD 961.91 million at a CAGR of 5.45%| Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are the Key Vendors| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cerebral palsy market is estimated to grow by USD 961.91 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%.

Attractive Opportunities in Cerebral Palsy Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cerebral Palsy Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our research report on the "Cerebral Palsy market - Forecast and Analysis Report" covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The cerebral palsy market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The cerebral palsy market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Acorda Therapeutics Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Vendors compete based on factors such as operational cost, innovation, price, and product quality. Companies are also focusing on achieving a competitive edge by accomplishing new technologies and increasing their margins in response to changing market conditions in the end-use industries.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • GW PharmaceuticalsÂ Plc

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Product News and Vendor insights

  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc. - The company manufactures a chemical that has a compound with the chemical name of aminopyridine and the molecule is one of the three isomeric amines of pyridine.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company manufactures essential drugs for serious diseases like cancer and others like viral infections, metabolic and central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory diseases.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The cerebral palsy market will be driven by factors such as growth in the incidence of cerebral palsy. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the cerebral palsy market during the forecast period.

Cerebral Palsy market trend

  • Advanced therapeutic modalities

The presence of advanced therapeutic modalities for cerebral palsy is one of the key trends driving the cerebral palsy market share growth. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, recreational therapy, surgery, and medications are conventional treatment options for cerebral palsy. Some of the technological advances such as FES, virtual reality, stem cell therapy, and robotics for the treatment of cerebral palsy have been introduced into the market while some are into the later stage of development or trial stage. For instance, FES has been in use for many years, it involves the stimulation of muscles using electrical impulses for the improvement of movements in patients. Thus, the availability of multiple treatment and disease management options are estimated to drive the global cerebral palsy market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

North America holds the leading position with 39% of the global cerebral palsy market share growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for cerebral palsy in North America. The high dependency of patients on drugs for the treatment of cerebral palsy symptoms in the US is expected to drive the cerebral palsy market share during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the cerebral palsy market.

Related Reports:-

Stroke Therapeutics Market - The stroke therapeutics market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.54 billion between 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Phenylketonuria Treatment Market - The phenylketonuria treatment market size has the potential to grow by USD 481.45 million between 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized report as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Cerebral Palsy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 961.91 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.89

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Australia, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GW PharmaceuticalsÂ Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerebral-palsy-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-961-91-million-at-a-cagr-of-5-45-acorda-therapeutics-inc-and-f-hoffmann-la-roche-ltd-are-the-key-vendors-technavio-301476487.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Today Is the Day Facebook Stock May Finally Stop Falling

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms may finally be bouncing off rock bottom following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but Teva stock popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETE MERGER TRANSACTION

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction (the "Merger").

  • CVS Health Earnings Beat But Guidance Is Tepid; CVS Stock Slips

    CVS earnings topped estimates, though guidance implies an EPS dip in 2022. CVS stock slipped early Wednesday.

  • GPU Price Normalization Will be the Catalyst for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

    After months of sinking, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRSR) is finally catching a break, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend. However, earnings beat paired with the improving balance sheet at an attractive valuation might be just the winning combination the company needs.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Teva stock falls after revenue falls below expectations, full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top

  • Canopy Growth Stock Is Slipping After Earnings. Revenue Beat Forecasts.

    Canopy growth's sports hydration business BioSteel and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • Want 140% to 225% Gains? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Ark Invest currently has a price target of $3,000 on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), implying 225% upside by 2025. Given the potential gains, is it time to add these growth stocks to your portfolio?

  • Black Swan Manager Spitznagel Says Market Dangers Unappreciated

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after a correction in tech stocks and surging yields on U.S. government bonds, investors still don’t understand the risks they’re taking in equity and debt markets, according to Mark Spitznagel, manager of the best-known fund protecting against so-called black swan events.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ