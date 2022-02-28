U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.00
    -57.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,596.00
    -398.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,008.00
    -172.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.70
    -26.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.23
    +3.64 (+3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.90
    +25.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.59
    +2.27 (+7.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4880
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,306.70
    -1,445.50 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.24
    +4.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.17
    -76.29 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market to Reach $4.36 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 3.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in incidences of cerebral palsy across the world and surge in investments by the key players drive the growth of the global cerebral palsy treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market by Drug Type (Anticholinergics, Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, and Others), Disease Type (Spastic Cerebral Palsy Treatment, Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy Treatment, Ataxic Cerebral Palsy Treatment, and Mixed Cerebral Palsy Treatment), Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail Stores & Pharmacy, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global cerebral palsy treatment industry was estimated at $3.16 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13709

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in incidences of cerebral palsy across the world and surge in investments by the key players drive the growth of the global cerebral palsy treatment market. On the other hand, several side-effects associated with drugs restrain the growth to some extent. However, initiatives taken by government bodies for regulatory approvals are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market-

  • Patients suffering from cerebral palsy had to switch to tele-medicine during the lockdown as they couldn't visit the hospitals. This factor impacted the global cerebral palsy treatment market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

  • However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13709?reqfor=covid

The anticonvulsants segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on drug type, the anticonvulsants segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global cerebral palsy treatment market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence rate of cerebral palsy and rise in approval of anticonvulsant drugs from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The spastic cerebral palsy segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on disease type, the spastic cerebral palsy segment held more than three-fourths of the global cerebral palsy treatment market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2030. This is because the majority of cerebral palsy patients suffer from spastic cerebral palsy.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13709

North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, North America accounted for the major share in 2020, generating more than one-third of the global cerebral palsy treatment market, due to significant rise in investments as well as partnerships & collaborations by the market players in the region. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% by 2030. This is due to increase in number of initiatives along with enhanced investments for the overall R&D activities related to cerebral palsy treatment.

Key players in the industry-

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • Bayer AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • Novartis

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Par Pharmaceutical

  • Allergan plc.

  • Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

  • Lannett Company Inc.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/cerebral-palsy-treatment-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Biopharmaceuticals Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Culture Media Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Acne Medication Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Home Medical Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerebral-palsy-treatment-market-to-reach-4-36-billion-globally-by-2030-at-3-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301491405.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could See More Cyber War. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Russia refuses to open stock market as sanctions hammer FTSE 100 - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.2pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Corporate America condemns Russia — what that means for stock market: Morning Brief

    Multinational corporations stake out positions on what the tense situation between Russia and the West will mean to markets. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.

  • Viatris to contribute its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 billion, shares jump 4% premarket

    Viatris Inc. , the company formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc. unit Upjohn in 2020, said Monday it has reached an agreement to combine its biosimilars portfolio with Biocon Biologics Ltd. for up to $3.335 billion. The company said the move is the first in a planned series of asset sales that could generate pretax proceeds of up to $6 billion by the end of 2023, as it moves to reshape its business. Under the terms of the deal, Viatris will receive $2 billion in cash upfront, and $1 bill

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Russia, Ukraine Officials Meet as Ruble Sinks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian delegation led by the defense minister began talks with Russian officials on the fifth day of an invasion that triggered a wave of sanctions against Moscow and sent Russian markets into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine Plea

  • Toyota to Shut Down all Japan Plants Tuesday

    The car maker said it wasn’t clear how long the factories, which represent roughly a third of its annual production, would remain closed after one of its suppliers had an issue with its computer system.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna

    The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court in December rejected Moderna's challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma that were licensed to Genevant Sciences Inc. The court let stand an administrative panel's findings that Arbutus' patents - which may cover technology used in the vaccines - were valid, as the science involved was not previously known. Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • JPMorgan Says Selling Stocks Now Carries Too Much Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of an increasingly chaotic geopolitical environment, equity investors should avoid panic selling and focus on the market fundamentals, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Resp