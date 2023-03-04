U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.45 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,319.85
    -58.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 73.7 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.77%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.  The growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is notably driving the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market growth.Patients who undergo cardiac surgery are at risk of adverse perioperative neurological events. The anesthetics used during surgery can lead to anoxia/cerebral hypoxia. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain an adequate supply of oxygen to tissues and organs. These factors are fueling the adoption of advanced blood oxygenation monitoring devices such as cerebral and tissue oximetry devices.For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • To procure the data - Buy report!

Vendor Analysis:

The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

  • Artinis Medical Systems

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK

  • HyperMed Imaging Inc.

  • ISS Inc.

  • Masimo Corp.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Moor Instruments Ltd.

  • Nonin Medical Inc.

  • Sotera Health Co.

  • Spectros Medical Devices Inc.

  • Terumo Corp.

  • ViOptix Inc.

  • To know about the vendor offerings -Download a sample

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market

  • The market is segmented by product (modular devices and handheld devices), end-user (hospitals and clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

  • Based on product, the modular devices segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Modular cerebral and tissue oximetry devices use a combination of several components, such as monitoring devices, display units, sensor modules, and software packages. These components are integrated and connected to form a modular system.

  • The adoption of modular cerebral and tissue oximetry devices has increasing owing to the availability of advanced features and benefits, such as continuous monitoring facilities and the growing adoption of IoT devices in healthcare settings.

  • The growing availability of such features is attracting customers, which is driving sales in the modular devices segment.

  • These factors will contribute to the growth of the devices market through the modular devices segment during the forecast period.

Chart & data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the rising burden of CVD, the growing number of cardiac surgical procedures, and the increase in US FDA approvals and certifications for cerebral and tissue oximetry devices. The presence of a large number of prominent vendors that offer technologically advanced products is increasing the adoption of the devices in the region.

  • The COVID-19 outbreak in North America in 2020 led to the imposition of lockdowns. However, the lifting of lockdown restrictions owing to large-scale vaccination drives led to the resumption of operations in clinics and hospitals. Moreover, the resumption of treatment and surgeries for CVDs, recovery in the regional economy, and the adoption of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - view a PDF sample!

Related Reports:

The breast tissue expander market size is expected to increase by USD 246.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (saline-filled breast tissue expanders and air-filled breast tissue expanders) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The hemostats and tissue sealants market size is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hemostats, tissue sealants and adhesives, and fibrin sealants) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market vendors

Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 73.7 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.69

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, China,Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Artinis Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, HyperMed Imaging Inc., ISS Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Moor Instruments Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., Sotera Health Co., Spectros Medical Devices Inc., Terumo Corp., and ViOptix Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Modular devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Handheld devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Artinis Medical Systems

  • 12.4 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • 12.5 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

  • 12.6 HyperMed Imaging Inc.

  • 12.7 ISS Inc.

  • 12.8 Masimo Corp.

  • 12.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.10 Moor Instruments Ltd.

  • 12.11 Nonin Medical Inc.

  • 12.12 Sotera Health Co.

  • 12.13 Spectros Medical Devices Inc.

  • 12.14 Terumo Corp.

  • 12.15 ViOptix Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market 2023-2027
Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerebral-and-tissue-oximetry-devices-market-is--set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-77-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-growing-use-of-cerebral-and-tissue-oximetry-devices-in-cardiac-surgical-procedures---technavio-301759273.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partner Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about $700 million on a new plant in India to ramp up local production, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring an accelerating shift of manufacturing away from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow. Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as

  • Exclusive-Nvidia's plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if U.S. tightens Huawei curbs-draft

    U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp's plans to sell technology to China's Huawei would be thwarted if the U.S. government proceeds with a proposal to further restrict shipments to the blacklisted company, a draft report by a government contractor shows. The Biden administration has been considering limiting the items it authorizes U.S. companies to ship to telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co, which was added to a U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 but which continues to receive billions in U.S. goods under a special plan implemented by the Trump administration.

  • Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, will recruit more than 6,000 new staff in 2023, the company said in a statement on Saturday. The hiring drive comes despite a global downturn in the chip industry. According to TSMC, the company will seek young engineers with associates, bachelor's, masters's or doctorate degrees in electrical engineering or software-related fields, in cities all across Taiwan.

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Petrobras could face lawsuits for breach of contract after the company halted planned asset sales at the request of Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, specialist lawyers said on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, was asked this week to halt for 90 days divestitures worth more than $2 billion, with the government saying it was reevaluating the country's national energy policy. Lula appointee Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters on Thursday "everything is halted for analysis."

  • Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says a ‘new generation’ of employee has never worked in an office—and it’s totally transforming management

    “You say to somebody, ‘Look, you gotta get this done by next Friday at noon.’ You don’t really care when they do it," said O'Leary.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Boeing Board Denies CEO David Calhoun a Performance Bonus

    Citing delays with the new 777X jetliner, Boeing’s board declined to award CEO David Calhoun a $7 million stock-based performance award.

  • Put Zscaler at the End of the List

    Shares of cybersecurity firm Zscaler are sharply lower Friday, despite an earnings and revenue beat Thursday night. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of ZS, below, I see that prices have gapped below the 50-day moving average line today.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Here's How I'm Playing the Copper Rally

    China consumes more copper than any country on earth, and demand for the red metal rises as its economy improves.

  • Biden admin works on 'green' natural gas as U.S. vies for top LNG spot

    The Biden administration is holding talks with global energy companies and foreign officials in an effort to set standards for certified natural gas, a form of the fuel that producers market as climate friendly. The effort comes as the United States seeks to sustain its liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports to Europe to displace Russian fuel, while also promoting efforts to fight global warming. A credible market for certified natural gas could help it tackle both goals at once.

  • A Shipping CEO’s Predictions for the Economy, China, and AI

    Vincent Clerc, head of the world's second-largest shipping container company, is confident about the future of globalization.

  • Accolade plans to reduce headcount, downsize office footprint

    Last year, Accolade revealed it was losing Philadelphia-based Comcast, its biggest client, at the end of 2022.

  • Rivian stands by 2023 production target despite media report

    Bloomberg later said that the figure was given at an all- hands meeting as part of a "production master plan" for the year. Earlier this week, the Irvine, California-based maker of electric pickup trucks and SUVs said it aimed to produce 50,000 cars this year, below analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha. Shares of Rivian closed up 7.6% at $16.92 on Friday after rising more than 11% on the Bloomberg report.

  • C3.ai CEO Siebel says other tech companies’ AI hype is ‘just talk’ as stock spikes toward $3 billion valuation

    Tom Siebel has some animated words for all the tech CEOs now pontificating on the virtues of AI, the industry’s latest buzzword — or hype. A day earlier, his software company, which deals in enterprise artificial intelligence, issued an upbeat forecast and cited “substantially improving” market sentiment, catapulting C3.ai shares up more than 25% Friday. The jump was pushing the company’s market capitalization back toward $3 billion.

  • Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

    Oil prices fell on Friday morning after the Wall Street Journal reported the UAE had considered leaving OPEC and boosting its production.

  • Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

    Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022. The automaker announced Friday that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup, the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and the Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans. To help increase production, Ford last year said it would add a third shift and 1,100 jobs at its full-size van plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, and another 3,200 jobs related to building the F-150 Lightning which is made in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • Germany and Italy block Brussels from banning petrol and diesel cars

    Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.

  • The Rise and Fall of Silvergate’s Crypto Business

    Silvergate Bank lost more than $8 billion in deposits from its crypto customers in the final months of 2022 as its core block of business crumbled under the industry’s implosion – just as the bank’s regulators had predicted might happen for such institutions.