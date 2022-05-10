U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.75
    +39.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,414.00
    +253.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.25
    +200.50 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.70
    +18.30 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.29
    -0.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.25
    +3.06 (+10.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1730
    -0.1900 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,760.98
    -1,274.92 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    741.85
    -38.52 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.01
    +47.43 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

CereCore joins ServiceNow Partner Programs

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore® today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to implement ServiceNow solutions and provide professional services to ServiceNow customers.

CereCore
CereCore

Through the Service Provider Partner Program, CereCore is licensed to purchase ServiceNow products and services and operate them in a managed services capacity on behalf of clients.

Committed to delivering quality services and supporting operational efficiency for our healthcare clients, the CereCore team includes certified ServiceNow administrators, developers, and implementation specialists.

CereCore and ServiceNow recently completed an implementation of the ServiceNow® Platform at Monument Health. Dr. Stephanie Lahr, Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer at Monument Health says, "We are excited by all the ServiceNow Platform will provide and are thankful for the guidance that made day one with ServiceNow truly great. A go-live that goes practically unnoticed is a huge accomplishment."

Curtis Watkins, President and CEO of CereCore says, "The expansion of our work with ServiceNow is another way we can help hospitals and health systems deliver a quality IT response and operate as efficiently as possible. Plus, the ServiceNow Partner Programs will help us flex to meet our client's needs – from implementing ServiceNow to streamlining workflows so they can achieve maximum value from the ServiceNow Platform."

CereCore provides IT services that make it easier for hospital operators to focus on transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we provide IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting to hospitals and health systems. Find more information at https://cerecore.net.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information
[Beth Friedman, Finn Partners, beth.friedman@finnpartners.com]

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerecore-joins-servicenow-partner-programs-301542681.html

SOURCE CereCore

