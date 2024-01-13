Cerence Inc CEO Stefan Ortmanns Sells 11,942 Shares

Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), executed a sale of 11,942 shares in the company on January 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Cerence Inc is a company that specializes in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. Their technology allows drivers to engage with their vehicles in new and innovative ways through intuitive voice commands, touch feedback, and gesture recognition technologies that are designed to make the driving experience safer and more enjoyable.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 69,684 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as there have been no insider buys but 10 insider sells over the past year for Cerence Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cerence Inc were trading at $19.26, resulting in a market capitalization of $783.1 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.67, with a GuruFocus Value of $28.91, indicating that Cerence Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

