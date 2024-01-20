Ceres Solutions Cooperative acquires Monticello Farm Service

Jan. 20—Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions announced Thursday it will now serve customers of the former Monticello Farm Service operation.

The existing employee team in Monticello joins the Ceres Solutions network of ag retail locations across Indiana and Michigan as part of a 100% farmer-owned cooperative.

"As we look forward to this new era of service for Monticello area customers, we also greatly appreciate the past leadership that has built this business into the success it is today," said Ceres Solutions CEO Jeff Troike. "We're honored these leaders have put their trust in the Ceres team, and we're committed to the success of our new customers."

In a press release, Ceres Solutions extended sincere congratulations to former owners Steve Wilson, Thom Timmons, Jaylen Hunt and Garrett Meents. Hunt and his parents, Jim and Judy Hunt, started the business in 1978.